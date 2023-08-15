The Potter League for Animals is pleased to announce an upcoming Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic, extending a vital service to the local community amidst a shortage of available veterinary appointments.

This event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 23rd, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Potter League Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, Rhode Island.

The ongoing shortage of veterinary appointments has raised concerns about the accessibility of essential healthcare services for pets. In response, the Potter League aims to bridge this gap by providing a timely and affordable opportunity for pet owners to access necessary vaccinations and microchipping services.

The range of vaccines includes Rabies, DHPP (Distemper, Hepatitis, Parvovirus, and Parainfluenza), and FVRCP (Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, and Panleukopenia). The cost of each vaccine is $5, ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare options for pet owners.

In addition to the vaccines, the clinic will offer microchipping services at a nominal fee of $10, contributing to the safety and well-being of pets in the area.

For those seeking a three-year vaccine, valid proof of a non-expired prior vaccination is required. In cases where such documentation is unavailable, a one-year vaccine will be administered. It is important to note that all pets must be at least 12 weeks old to receive these services.

Dogs are kindly requested to be brought on leashes, while cats and ferrets should be securely confined in carriers for their safety.

For further inquiries or information, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Potter League for Animals at 401.846.8276 extension 118 or via email at community@PotterLeague.org. Additional details can also be found on our website: www.potterleague.org.

The Potter League remains committed to fostering the health and well-being of pets within the community and looks forward to serving both existing and new patrons during this clinic.

About the Potter League for Animals

The Potter League for Animals is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of animals. We promote the humane treatment of all animals and provide shelter and care for lost or unwanted companion animals. Through community education and the fostering of relationships between people and animals, we enhance the animals’ future and enrich the human experience. Founded in 1929, the Potter League for Animals is Rhode Island’s go-to animal resource center helping pets and people in Rhode Island and beyond. The Potter League Animal Care & Adoption Center is located at 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI, the Potter League Spay & Neuter Clinic is located at 235 Elm Street, Warwick, RI, and Potter League Pets In Need Veterinary Clinic is located at 40 Amaral St. Riverside, RI. For more information, visit www.potterleague.org or call 401-846-0592.