Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, August 23 at 6:30 pm.

Due to an ongoing issue with the elevator at Newport City Hall, the meeting will occur in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport. The meeting is open to the public.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

AUGUST 23, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on August 23, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., Innovate Newport, Conference Hall, 513 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Boards and Commissions interviews held June 14, 2023 and June 20, 2023

b. Special Events:

1. Redwood Library & Athenaeum, d/b/a Annual Redwood Garden Party, Redwood Lawn; August 27, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

2. newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Documentary Screening, Cardines Field; September 7, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

3. Newport Restoration Foundation, d/b/a Doris Duke Preservation Awards, Rough Point; September 8, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

4. Newport Classical/RI Arts Foundation, d/b/a Newport Classical Community Concert, Miantonomi Park; September 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

5. Brittany Ripke d/b/a Newport Police w/ Lululemon Yoga (Charity Event), Long Wharf Courtyard in front of Lululemon; September 12, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Rain date – September 14, 2023)

6. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, d/b/a Growing Together, 95 Church St.; September 22, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

7. Newport String Project, d/b/a One to One/Concert, 82 Touro Street, 19 Touro Street, 7 Marcus Wheatland Blvd.; September 24, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

8. Audrain Concours Foundation, LLC, d/b/a 2023 Audrain Concours & Motor Week Welcome Reception, 28 Gammell Rd.; September 28, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

9. Broadway Street Fair, d/b/a Broadway Street Fair, Washington Square; October 14, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. (set up/break-down from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

~ Street closure of Washington Square requested

10. A Wish Come True, Inc., d/b/a 20th Annual Polar Plunge, Easton’s Beach; January 1, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

c. Communication from Kathleen Brughelli, Newport County Prevention Coalition, re: Request to a banner and flags on the front lawn of City Hall from August 28, 2023 through September 1, 2023 for National Opioid Overdose Awareness Day (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

d. Communication from Veronica Brown, Director of Experiences, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, re: Request to add a vendor to the Newport Brokerage Boat Show September 14-17, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Approve)

e. Communication from Bari Freeman, Executive Director, Bike Newport, re: Request for temporary use of the former Maher Center parking lot (Receive and refer to city administration)

f. Horse & Carriage License, Daily, New Deal Horse and Carriage, d/b/a New Deal Horse and Carriage, September 2, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning at Hotel Viking to St. Mary’s Church and then from St. Mary’s Church to Rosecliff

g. Communication from David J. Kane, Chairman, Newport Waterfront Commission, re: City Manager Search (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Entertainment License, New, Bloody Bull, LLC, d/b/a Gardiner House, 24 Lee’s Wharf to have entertainment Sunday through Saturday, indoors, first and second floors from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and outdoors on the lawn and second floor deck from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Hearing)- Continued from August 9, 2023

3. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Appointments:

Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission:

Barbara Shea – Representative of the Preservation Society of Newport County (3-year term expires 8/23/2026)

Theresa Stokes – Representative of the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society (3-year term expires 8/23/2026)

Bert Lippincott – Representative of the Newport Historical Society (3-year term expires 8/23/2026)

RESOLUTIONS

4. Appointing Laura L. Sitrin as Interim City Manager

5. Community Learning Centers Compact Municipal Grant Program – X. Khamsyvoravong, M. Aramli, J. Napolitano, L. Ceglie, D. Carlin, C. Holder, Jr.

6. Newport Harbormaster’s Building – D. Carlin, X. Khamsyvoravong, L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano, C. Holder, Jr.

7. Mobile Food Establishments on Wellington Ave. – D. Carlin, C. Holder, Jr., J. Napolitano

8. Road Dividers – D. Carlin

ORDINANCES

9. Amending Chapter 10.72 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Bicycles” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS

10. Communication from Gregg M. Amore, Secretary of State, re: RI250 Commission

11. Communication from Michael L. Mineau, Esq, re: Pickleball Courts at Hunter Park

12. Communication from the City Solicitor concerning City/School authority/responsibilities

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

13. Memorandum from the City Manager – Update on Land Use Bills

14. Action Item #6194/23 – RE: Second Amendment to Lease Agreement – Gateway Center – Save the Bay (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #6195/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 24-002 – Standard LX (Diesel) – VMT (RH) Valve Maintenance Trailer (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #6196/23 – RE: Award of Contract – Roadway Crack Sealing Project (w/accompanying resolution)

17. Action Item #6197/23 – RE: Ordinance Revision – 10.56.010. – One-way streets designated. – Beacon Court (w/accompanying ordinance)

Laura C. Swistak, CMC

City Clerk

Adjourn- August 16, 2023