Naval Station Newport today announced that its annual Salute to Summer concert and fireworks event will take place on Saturday, August 26.

The free, public event will feature performances by local bands and Navy Band Northeast. There will be activities for children and food vendors on site for the purchase of snacks, meals, and beverages. A fireworks display is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 pm.

Gates are scheduled to open to the public at 4 pm and Authorized Department of Defense cardholders will be able to access the event beginning at 2 pm, according to Naval Station Newport.

Naval Station Newport says that additional details will be provided in the coming weeks.

