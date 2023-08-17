Foxwoods Resort Casino this week announced the grand opening of the brand-new Pequot Woodlands Casino. Set to open to the public on Tuesday, August 29, the expansive 50,000+ sq ft casino will be located in the Grand Pequot Concourse.

Notable features of the new casino include over 430 new slot machines, a 40-seat slot bar named Truth Searcher, 24 table games, a new High Limit Slot room with 130 state-of-the-art machines, a public bar, a casino cage and a few additional surprises, creating a dynamic experience for guests in one of the most popular locations at Foxwoods.

“We are proud to open our Pequot Woodlands Casino, one of the most significant property updates we have made in recent years,” said Jason Guyot, President & CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino in a statement provided to What’sUpNewp. “This incredible achievement speaks volumes about Foxwoods’ growth and innovation over the past year, as we continue to focus on offering our guests world-class amenities. We are excited for our guests to experience this dynamic new gaming area, right in the heart of the resort.”

Foxwoods says in a press release that the casino boasts an elevated, modern look that seamlessly incorporates Pequot-inspired designs and symbols, creating a unique forest-like atmosphere. This ambiance features wood-wrapped pillars, cloud-like structures, and a custom-designed carpet that mimics light refracting through trees. Custom chandeliers and clouds encircled with a three-ring motif further contribute to the design, highlighting Pequot symbols that celebrate community and alliance.

The Pequot Woodlands Casino is the latest in a series of exciting new developments and amenities that Foxwoods has made over the past year. Nestled in the Grand Pequot Concourse alongside the new casino is Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN, which celebrated its grand opening last month and brings acclaimed chef Gordon Ramsay’s renowned cuisine to guests. Additional amenities include an expansive new Bingo Hall and Expo Hall; an all-new Great Wolf Lodge, set to open in 2025; and the fast-casual chain Wahlburgers, which will be celebrating its opening later this month.