The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding beachgoers that “as has been the case for several years”, Scarborough South State Beach in Narragansett is now closed on weekdays since Tuesday, Aug. 15, and open weekends only for the remainder of the summer beach season.

All beach facilities will close for the season the day after Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. For several years, DEM has closed Scarborough South on weekdays in late-August as it contends with a shrinking summertime labor force with lifeguards, rangers, and facility attendants returning to college and high school.

DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation has concentrated the remaining seasonal staff at Scarborough North State Beach to ensure this popular facility has full staff coverage. While food concessions will remain open at Scarborough South on weekends, the swimming area will be reduced to Scarborough North’s lifeguard area and restrooms and showers will be closed, however, additional porta john units will be brought in for this period.

Patrons will still have access to the facilities at Scarborough North and all other surf state beaches during the week through Labor Day.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.