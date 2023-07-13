Celebrate the 10th annual Brew at the Zoo on August 26 at 5 pm.

Guests will tap into their wild side at this adults-only evening event, where they can sample over 170 beers, hard seltzers, and ready-to-drink cocktails from 80+ local, regional, and national brewers. Partygoers will enjoy live musical entertainment by The Niteflies, animal encounters, and more at Rhode Island’s largest outdoor beer festival.

Long-time craft beer fans will be excited by the selection. Those new to micro-breweries can try various beers and see what appeals to their palate.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance at rwpzoo.org/event/brew. General admission tickets for the 5 pm entrance are $70 and include a commemorative pint glass. Designated driver tickets are $30 and have a voucher redeemable for a soft drink and a snack. VIP tickets are sold out.

Proceeds generated from the event help to underwrite the Zoo’s animal care and award-winning environmental education and conservation programs. These programs include conserving threatened and endangered species in New England and worldwide and essential community outreach efforts, such as the Zoomobile, which bring science and environmental education to thousands of local school-aged children and other participants each year.