James F Kraft, 84, of Newport, RI passed away on August 12, 2023, at The Grand Islander Nursing Home.

Jimmie was a proud veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he retired from M&T Bank in downtown Buffalo, NY. Born in Lackawanna, NY, he later moved to Newport to live with his niece and caretaker, Karen.

Jimmie was all about walks, talks, and treats. He loved his new chapter of life in Newport. He loved to walk around Newport with his beloved dog, Annie. On days Annie was not included meant a stop at the Newport Creamery or Annie’s on Bellevue for a snack or a tasty treat which made his day! Another favorite was going to Dunkin Donuts, had to have his DD coffee with 2 cream donuts, and chatting it up with his friends.

Maybe you caught one of his many Letters to the Editor in the Newport Daily News? Model trains and airplanes, reading and writing, along with old movies (Westerns were his favorite) and music from the 50’s and 60’s were other pastimes he enjoyed.

He loved going out with Karen seeing and learning about the historic sites and mansions. He came to love the ocean, whether a trip along Ocean Drive, chatting it up with fishermen, or a quiet walk along the beach. Fort Adams and Ocean Drive were his favorite places.

The last few years of his life, Jimmie resided at the Grand Islander in Middletown. Bingo, musical performances, and chit chat filled his days. He enjoyed his advocacy for fellow residents, having served as President on the Residents Council. This was so important to him. Some even called Jimmie the “Mayor of the Grand Islander” to which he would reply, “Ah jeez!”

Our family want to thank the many staff of The Grand Islander and the Visting Nurses Home & Hospice for the care and attention given Jimmie, especially during the last two weeks of his life.

Jimmie was predeceased by his loving parents, Vincent and Kathleen Kraft, his sisters Jean Marie Sullivan and Gloria Ann Kraft, and his niece Maureen Sullivan. He leaves behind his nephews Michael (Beth) Sullivan, Kevin Sullivan, Mark (Betsy) Sullivan, Dennis (Chris) Sullivan, Timothy (Lisa) Sullivan, and Terrance (Jyl) Sullivan and his nieces Karen Sullivan and Cynthia (Lou) Azza. In addition, many cousins, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

James F Kraft will be dearly missed by many. Funeral services are respectfully private.

In memory of Jimmie, donations may be made either to Grand Islander Resident Council Fund, 333 Green End Ave, Middletown, RI 02842; Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 E Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871; or the Robert Potter League for Animals (https://potterleague.org/get- involved/ways-to-give/tribute- gifts/ ).