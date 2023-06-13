Summer in Newport and live tunes, they’re a perfect match like clam cakes and chowder.

Check out the array of free or donation-based outdoor musical delights this summer.

Schedules are subject to change. This story will be updated as more schedules, and additional details are announced. Please check with event organizers/venues for the latest updates throughout the season.

NIMFEST at King Park

NIMFest celebrates its 16th season of family-friendly, free Sunday concerts from 3-6 pm at King Park featuring music from local and RI musicians, presented by the City of Newport with support from the Hamilton Family Foundation. Mark your calendars — bring lawn chairs, a blanket, kids, and the dog!

Sunday, July 9: Down City Band

Sunday, July 16: Chelley Knight & Dope Things, Judy n’ Deez Guys

Sunday, July 23: Eddy’s Shoe, CC Louise & Friends

Sunday, July 30: Ryan Lee Crosby, MEL & Unruly Roots

Sunday, Aug 6: FAVE, Mechante et le Connard

Sunday, Aug 13: Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra

Sunday, Aug 20: Diane Blue All-Star Band w/ Illana Katz

Sunday, Aug 27: Chris Vaillancourt / Chase Cegile

Friends Of the Waterfront Concerts at King Park

Waterfront Concerts at King Park are back this summer! While the artists are still to be announced, here is the schedule:

Friday, July 14: TBD

Friday, August 11: TBD

Saturday, September 2: TBD

Family Night/Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach

Family Night Concerts take place on Tuesdays in July & August. Children’s Nights take place on Thursdays in July. All concerts are free and open to the public. All shows begin at 6:00 pm. In the event of inclement weather, call 401-845-5810.

Summer Concert Series at Shops at Long Wharf

Enjoy free concerts throughout the summer from 1 pm to 5 pm on most weekends at the Shops at Long Wharf.

Summer Concert Series at Naval Station Newport Officers’ Club

Further proof summer has arrived at the installation… the summer concert series returns to the Naval Station Newport Officers’ Club! Gather with shipmates, colleagues, and members of the NAVSTA Newport community. Note: You must have base access to attend these.

Newport Music Festival

Newport Music Festival will host twenty-seven concerts for its 54th season, July 4 – 23. Full schedule here.

The festival will present a a free concert, Fenway Quintet: Patriotic Pops, at King Park on Tuesday, July 4.

Music on The Lawn at St. John’s The Evangelist

Enjoy Music On The Lawn at St. John The Evangelist on July 11, 18, 25, and August 1. Artists to be announced.

Live From The Loading Dock at MLK Center

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center will host Live From The Loading Dock…Courtsidein 2023.

All concerts begin at 4:30 pm and food will be provided completely free of charge.

newportFILM Outdoors

newportFILM will return this summer with their outdoor film screenings at various locations throughout Aquidneck Island.

2023 newportFILM Outdoors Schedule

THURS, JUN 22 — Patrick and the Whale

Great Friends Meeting House, Newport

7:20 PM – Live music by Bill Bartholomew & Randy Robbins

8:40 PM – Film

THURS, JUN 29 — It’s Only Life After All

Marble House, Newport

7:20 PM – Live music by Mel

8:40 PM – Film

THURS, JUL 6 — After the Bite

Salve O’Hare Lawn, Newport

7:20 PM – Live music by Chelley Knight & Chris Vaillancourt

8:40 PM – Film

THURS, JUL 13 — Forte

Aquidneck Park, Newport

7:15 PM – Newport Classical Presents: Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner

8:35 PM – Film

THURS, JUL 20 — Food & Country

Fort Adams, Newport

7:15 PM – Live music by Jake Heady

8:30 PM – Film

THURS, JUL 27 — Ron Delsener Presents

Safe Harbor New England Boat Works, Portsmouth

7:10 PM – Live music by Chase Ceglie

8:25 PM – Film

THURS, AUG 3 — Immediate Family

Chateau-sur-Mer, Newport

7:00 PM – Live music by Julio Amaro

8:15 PM – Film

THURS, AUG 10 — Cowboy Poets

9th Annual Picnic Contest

Newport Polo Grounds, Portsmouth

6:50 PM – Live music by La Méchante et le Connard

8:10 PM – Film

THURS, AUG 17 — Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story

Fort Adams, Newport

6:45 PM – Live music by Nate Cozzolino & The Lost Arts

8:00 PM – Film



THURS, AUG 24 — Invisible Beauty

The Elms, Newport

6:30 PM – Live music by Lainey Dionne

7:45 PM – Film

THURS, AUG 31 — Going Varsity in Mariachi

Miantonomi Park, Newport

6:20 PM – Live music by TBD

7:35 PM – Film

To see the full newportFILM Outdoors schedule, visit www.newportfilm.com/summer-schedule/

Ragged Island Summer Concert Series

Ragged Island will host their inaugural free Summer Concert Series in 2023. These are all-ages shows and Ragged Island Brewing Company encourage you to bring your own lawn chairs and/or blankets to set up on the Horse Shoe Lawn!

Wednesday Music Series at Newport Vineyards

Join Newport Vineyards for their Wednesday live music series by the vines! The series runs June 21 – August 30 and takes place from 5 pm to 8 pm. Enjoy wine or beer-tasting flights, a glass, bites, or dinner while you enjoy the tunes! Plus, their Flight Night Wednesday specials! Reserve a table for dining OR bring a chair / blanket and order at the bar to hang by the vines. The music will be outside, weather pending, near the covered terrace & covered porch.

June 21: Blue Light Bandits

June 28: Jimmy & Matt

July 5: So Lucky DMB Tribute

July 12: Greg Loftus

July 19: The Teledynes

July 26: Katy Guillen & The Drive

August 2: Kim Moberg

August 9: La Mechante et le Connard

August 16: The Naticks

August 23: Honeysuckle

Newport Vineyards will also add a Sunday series from June 18 through Labor Day. Live music will take place from 1 pm to 4 pm.

See the full lineup of bands and events here.

Middletown’s Monday Night Beach Concert Series

Schedule to be announced.

Aquidneck Growers’ Markets

Shop while listening to great local music at Aquidneck Growers Markets all summer long. The Saturday Summer Market takes place at Embrace Home Loans every Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm, the Wednesday Summer Market takes place on Memorial Boulevard every Wednesday from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Summer Outdoor Concert Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary

The Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live (formerly known as Common Fence Music) will again present a Summer Outdoor Concert Series this year. These outdoor performances will feature a diverse array of nationally renowned musicians. All shows start at 7 pm. Tickets are $35 per person for each show. More info and tickets at newportlive.org.

Have a concert series that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.