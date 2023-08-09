The ninth annual Rhode Island Folk Festival will take place at Crescent Park, (formerly Rose Larisa Park), in East Providence, RI on Sunday, August 27 from Noon until 6pm.

The free festival includes three stages of music, a songwriter workshop, a young folks area, food, arts & crafts, and much more. Produced by local musicians, the festival allows concert-goers to enjoy a day of great music at a beautiful waterside location.

This year’s Bandshell Stage lineup includes Aztec-Two-Step, Charlie Farren, How’s About Charlie, Turas, Burkina Yacouba, Alexus Lee, Western Stars, and the festival host band Dan Lilley and the Keepers with Amy Bedard, Pete Vendettuoli, and Sean Finnerty; along with and stage hosts, Lisa Couto and Erik Peterson.

The Songbird Stage, hosted by Allysen and Ava Callery, has Kate Mick, Bill Bartholomew, Undercover Cameo, Brian Dolzani, Redfish, Haunt The House, Meridian, Hawk In The Nest, Noah B Harley, and Mark Cutler. Cutler will also run the songwriter workshop

where a song will be written by the attendees and later performed during Cutler’s set later in the day.

The Emerging Artist Gazebo Stage, hosted by Beth Barron and Anthony Loffredio, will present 15-minute mini sets with up-and-coming performers. The young folks area, which was introduced last year, provides a place where kids can handle and play instruments as well as other activities. A free raffle will happen at the end of the festival where instruments used in the Young Folks area will be given away as raffle prizes.

Crescent Park is located along the bike path so cycling is encouraged. Free parking at the Oldham Elementary School is located ¼ mile from the park (560 Bullocks Point Ave, Riverside, RI 02915) and a free shuttle bus runs all day. As always, Rhode Island Folk Festival will have a location where nonperishable foods are collected for local food banks. The 1 of 52 Hunger organization operates the food collection. Well-behaved dogs, on a leash, are welcome.

RIFF runs completely on grants and donations. To contribute, visit www.gofundme.com/f/rhode-island-folk-festival-2023

To learn more about RIFF: rhodeislandfolkfestival.com