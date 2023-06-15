Sign up for our complimentary daily newsletter; we’ll deliver this story to your inbox every morning!
Thursday, June 15, 2023
⚾ On Wednesday night, the Newport Gulls swept a doubleheader over North Adams at Cardines Field.
🧢 Alex Verdugo and Rob Refsnyder had two RBIs apiece and the Boston Red Sox rallied in a five-run seventh inning to avoid a sweep with a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.
🎵 The Summer Outdoor Concert Series is returning to Norman Bird Sanctuary, bringing renowned musicians from around the globe for a summer of music hosted by the Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live.
👏 For the fifth year in a row, the Amica Newport Marathon has been named the top marathon in Rhode Island by RaceRaves, an online community for runners and by runners to share their reviews and reports on races of all distances and locations.
📺 Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm today. What questions do you have for the Mayor?
🍓 On tap for this weekend: Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more. Things To Do This Weekend
The Sailing Museum, in partnership with Shields Fleet 9 and Ørsted, present
‘HARNESSING THE WIND’, a discussion about the Revolution Wind Farm and its impacts on the recreational boating community, at 6 pm at the Sailing Museum.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: WSW wind 9 to 11 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: W wind 5 to 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 6:23 am & 6:51 pm | Low tide at 12:33 am & 11:35 am
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.5 days, 10% lighting.
Things To Do
- 2023 U.S. Pro Singles/Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
- 8 am to 10 am: Park & Picnic at Fort Adams West Lawn
- 8 am to 3 pm: Inaugural Naval War College Foundation Newport Open at Newport Country Club
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm: The Banisters of Rhode Island during the American Revolution at Newport Historical Society
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: ‘HARNESSING THE WIND’ at The Sailing Museum
- 6 pm: Under the Gold-Plating: Everyday Americans in the Gilded Age at The Breakers
- 6 pm: Cocktail Club: Father’s Day Celebration – Rye Whiskey at One Bellevue Restaurant at Hotel Viking
- Happening This Week: What’s Up in Newport: June 12 – 18
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm, Good From National Theatre Live at 7 pm
- Landing: Dexi Garcia at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Ghost Cat Rodeo from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm
- The Reef: Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Local Government
- AIPC: Aquidneck Island Planning Commission at 11:30 am
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 4:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Public Library at 4:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Police Pension Board at 10 am, Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Gulls sweep doubleheader over North Adams
In a stunning display of offensive firepower, the Gulls emerged victorious over the North Adams SteepleCats with a commanding 13-2 win in the first game of their doubleheader at Cardines Field.
Red Sox score 5 runs in 7th inning, avoid sweep with 6-3 win over Rockies
Garrett Whitlock (4-2) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and six hits with seven strikeouts. He improved to 3-0 in his past four starts.
Newport School Superintendent provides weekly community update
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following community update for Newport Schools Parents, Families, and Staff on Wednesday, June 14.
House OKs commission to study short-term rental issues
A special legislative commission will study the economic and social effects of the short-term rental industry under legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and approved by the House today.
NUWC Division Newport scientist holds 40 patents, encourages innovation
The patent Gieseke is most proud of is a high velocity underwater jet weapon, awarded in 2005.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for the weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Zachary Michael Sears
November 13, 1992 – June 13, 2023
Alicia M. Gonsalves
December 08, 1970 – June 04, 2023
Ernest P. Nicholson
December 15, 1963 – June 08, 2023
Kathryn D. Allen
May 02, 1946 – June 09, 2023
