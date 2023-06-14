Kathryn D. Allen, 77, of Portsmouth, RI, died on June 9, 2023. She was the wife of George A. Allen.

Born in Chelsea, Massachusetts on May 2, 1946, She was the daughter of Harold P. and Catherine D. (Butler) Smith.

Kathryn graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy in Newport and received an Associates Degree from Bryant University. She began her 40 year career at Naval Station Newport as an administrative assistant, and soon she was assigned to support the Commanding Officer as a supervisor. In 2005, the Commanding Officer bestowed upon her the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award for contributions of high value and benefit to the Navy during her career. As an infant, Kathryn was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis. She persevered throughout her life and was an active volunteer and contributor to several research organizations. In her free time, she loved to sew; Kathryn was an expert seamstress and participated in weekly sewing groups for many years. Quilting, ceramics, crochet, and gardening were other creative outlets for her. Both her and her husband had also been active participants in local Boy Scouts Troop 5. Her family home was always organized and full of activity, she cooked everything from scratch, provided a home for many pets, and she was always volunteering at the kids schools, both at Hathaway and the Portsmouth Middle School. Kathryn also loved to vacation with her family and was well traveled, visiting destinations such as Lake George, Mexico, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, New Hampshire, Ireland, and many locations in the Caribbean. Her Catholic faith and Irish and German heritage were incredibly important to her as well.

Kathryn is survived by her husband of 55 years, George A. Allen; their children Christina K. Richardson of Portsmouth and Dr. George P. Allen, as well as his wife Cathy C. Yurek of Portland, Maine; and her granddaughter Taylor K. Richardson of Portsmouth. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, as well as several beloved pets: cats Scooter, Cho Cho, Sassy, and Chance, and her granddog Sandy.

Funeral services will be scheduled at a later date.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.

