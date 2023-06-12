Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, June 12 – 18, 2023.

Monday, June 12

Local attractions will offer free admission for Newport County residents, hospitality employees June 10-12 For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 12.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Middletown: Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm

Newport: Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee – District Building Committee at 9 am, Town Council at 6 pm

Tiverton: Town Council at 7 pm

Tuesday, June 13

Things To Do

2023 U.S. Pro Singles/Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club

Entertainment

The JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Local Government

Wednesday, June 14

What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on June 14 Here’s what’s Newport City Council will be discussing during their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 14.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy & Matt at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Karen Frisk, Alex Nokimovsky, and Dick Lupino at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

Thursday, June 15

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm, Good From National Theatre Live at 7 pm

Landing: Dexi Garcia at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Ghost Cat Rodeo from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm

The Reef: Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Local Government

Friday, June 16

CCRI to host Open Enrollment Day at Newport Campus on June 16 The event will offer those interested in attending CCRI the opportunity to apply for free, receive assistance with filing for financial aid, schedule the ACCUPLACER placement exam, register for classes, sign up for the Joint Admissions Agreement with URI or RIC, and more.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: DJ Irvstyle at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Blackberry at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Emily Camp at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Z-Boys from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Rejects Beer Co: The War in Kids, Today is Tomorrow, Pavid Vernon at 7:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: After School from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

Saturday, June 17

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck: DJ Jutt at 9 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: An Evening with Rickie Lee Jones at 8 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Dick n’ Jane Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Hyper Drive at 8:30 pm

The Reef: Mark Flynn from 12 pm to 3 pm, Run Runners from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am

Sunday, June 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Luis Mateos from Folsom from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Mike Crandall Band from 4 pm to 7 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Deck: Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, DJ Abby from 6 pm to close

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Local Government

No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

