Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, June 12 – 18, 2023.
Monday, June 12
Local attractions will offer free admission for Newport County residents, hospitality employees June 10-12
For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 12.
Things To Do
- 2023 U.S. Pro Singles/Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
- 6:30 pm: Touro Park Summer Concert Series – The Newport Community Band
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Middletown: Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee – District Building Committee at 9 am, Town Council at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, June 13
Things To Do
- 2023 U.S. Pro Singles/Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
- 2023 U.S. Pro Singles/Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
Entertainment
- The JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Town Charter Review Committee at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Building Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Personnel Board at 6 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Wednesday, June 14
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on June 14
Here’s what’s Newport City Council will be discussing during their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 14.
Things To Do
- 2023 U.S. Pro Singles/Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
- 1 pm: Arboretum Tour: Pax et Bonum
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blithewold Mansion
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. North Adams Steeple Cats Doubleheader at Cardines Field
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. North Adams Steeple Cats Doubleheader at Cardines Field
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy & Matt at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Karen Frisk, Alex Nokimovsky, and Dick Lupino at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority at 9 am, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 4:45 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm, Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, June 15
Things To Do
- 2023 U.S. Pro Singles/Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
- 8 am to 10 am: Park & Picnic at Fort Adams West Lawn
- 8 am to 3 pm: Inaugural Naval War College Foundation Newport Open at Newport Country Club
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm: The Banisters of Rhode Island during the American Revolution at Newport Historical Society
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: ‘HARNESSING THE WIND’ at The Sailing Museum
- 6 pm: Under the Gold-Plating: Everyday Americans in the Gilded Age at The Breakers
- 6 pm: Cocktail Club: Father’s Day Celebration – Rye Whiskey at One Bellevue Restaurant at Hotel Viking
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm, Good From National Theatre Live at 7 pm
- Landing: Dexi Garcia at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Ghost Cat Rodeo from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm
- The Reef: Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Local Government
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 4:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Police Pension Board at 10 am
- Tiverton: Tiverton Police Pension Board at 10 am
Friday, June 16
CCRI to host Open Enrollment Day at Newport Campus on June 16
The event will offer those interested in attending CCRI the opportunity to apply for free, receive assistance with filing for financial aid, schedule the ACCUPLACER placement exam, register for classes, sign up for the Joint Admissions Agreement with URI or RIC, and more.
Things To Do
- 2023 U.S. Pro Singles/Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
- 11 am to 6 pm: Tank Patio Cookout Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Flight Friday at Skiff Bar
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. North Shore Navigators at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary Present: McCoy Mrubata Quartet at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Dockside: DJ Irvstyle at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Blackberry at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Emily Camp at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Z-Boys from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Rejects Beer Co: The War in Kids, Today is Tomorrow, Pavid Vernon at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: After School from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Saturday, June 17
Rickie Lee Jones to perform at The JPT Film & Event Center on June 17
Throughout her career, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has interpreted an extraordinarily wide range of songs and has recorded celebrated jazz-leaning albums including Girl at Her Volcano and Pop Pop, but until now, she had never devoted an entire album to the American Songbook.
Strawberry Fest returns to Trinity Church on June 17
Family fun-filled event returns to Trinity Church.
Things To Do
- 2023 U.S. Pro Singles/Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
- 8:30 am: Yoga on First Beach
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 11 am to 5 pm: Strawberry Fest at Trinity Church
- 11 am to 6 pm: Tank Patio Cookout Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Ketel One Botanicals on One Bellevue Patio
- 1 pm to 5 pm: Shops at Long Wharf Free Summer Concert Series presents John & Joanne at the Shops At Long Wharf
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series presents USA vs Spain at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 7 pm: Evening Cruise with Piped-In Jimmy Buffett Hits with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm: Beavertail Lighthouse Full Moon Soundbath
- 8 pm: An Evening with Rickie Lee Jones at The JPT Film & Event Center
- 8 pm: An Evening with Rickie Lee Jones at The JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck: DJ Jutt at 9 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: An Evening with Rickie Lee Jones at 8 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Dick n’ Jane Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Hyper Drive at 8:30 pm
- The Reef: Mark Flynn from 12 pm to 3 pm, Run Runners from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am
Sunday, June 18
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Fort Adams
- 8:30 am: Yoga on Sandy Point Beach, Portsmouth
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 10 am to 5 pm: Dads FREE at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am to 4 pm: 1st Annual Juneteenth 2023 at Great Friends Meeting House
- 11 am to 6 pm: Tank Patio Cookout Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 3 pm: Newport History Specialty Walking Tour of the Month: Creative Survival
- 4 pm: Father’s Day Clambake with McGrath Clambakes and Catering at Ragged Island Brewing Company
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Luis Mateos from Folsom from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Mike Crandall Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Deck: Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, DJ Abby from 6 pm to close
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm
Local Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.