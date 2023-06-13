A public Juneteenth holiday event will be presented free on Sunday, June 18, and  Monday, June 19, from 11 am-4 pm each day in Washington Square, Newport, with family activities to celebrate our nation’s freedom and honor the enslaved heroes of our storied  1st RI “Black” Regiment.

The event features local and regional Continental militia in encampments at the Great Friends Meeting House grounds, demonstrations of colonial life and crafts, guest speakers and African and Indigenous tribal members, historic  Colony House tours, live music, children’s crafts, games and hands-on African drum circle with master artist Sidy Maiga, an outdoor food court, and much more.  

Our nation’s first integrated military unit was the 1st Rhode Island known as the “Black Regiment,”  whose members were mostly enslaved African and Indigenous men who fought bravely  to protect Rhode Island from British attack at the 1778 Battle of RI. They fought in 10  battles and marched 500 miles south to join General Washington’s forces to prevail at  the Siege of Yorktown, the last battle of our Revolutionary War.  

Visit www.rishm.org/Juneteenth for schedules and more information. Event partners are  the City of Newport, Newport Historical Society, Discover Newport, Heritage Harbor  Foundation, Bank Newport, Newport Rotary, Florence Gray Center, Newport Middle  Passage Port Marker Project, the Greater Newport County Chamber of Commerce,  Clean Ocean Access, and more.

