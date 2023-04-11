Spectacle Live today announced that they will present An Evening with Rickie Lee Jones on Saturday, June 17 at 8 pm at the JPT Film & Event Center in Newport, RI.

Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

RICKIE LEE JONES

Rickie Lee Jones’ upcoming album Pieces of Treasure is a reunion with her lifelong friend, legendary producer Russ Titelman, co-producer of Jones’ star-making debut and Pirates. Throughout her career, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has interpreted an extraordinarily wide range of songs and has recorded celebrated jazz-leaning albums including Girl at Her Volcano and Pop Pop, but until now, she had never devoted an entire album to the American Songbook.

“This album is as much about being human, the view of surviving—which means aging, and loving relentlessly—as it is about anything,” says Jones.

