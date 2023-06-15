We know it’s still technically spring, but June weekends offer a lot to do in Rhode Island, with festivals, concerts, and the best food and drink anywhere in the world. Check out a few options below in our weekly roundup, “Six Picks Events.”

All Weekend: The newest official RI state holiday (the law passed this week), Juneteenth is a weekend to celebrate freedom. The day, which falls on Monday, June 19, commemorates the full emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. The weekend offers several free and ticketed events, including comedy, walking tours, and the Festival concert Sunday at Roger Williams Park Temple of Music in Providence with singer Kelly Price. Click here for details.

Sunday and Monday: Newport will also be busy with Juneteenth events including an interactive colonial encampment, RI Black storytellers, African dance and drumming, children’s activities, and more. Events are scheduled for Great Friends Meeting House, Liberty Square, Washington Square and the Jane Pickens Theater, where the “filmed in Newport” classic Amistad will be screened on Sunday. Click here for details.

Saturday: The 47th annual Rhode Island PrideFest & Illuminated Night Parade returns to the streets of Providence. The festival features over 250 nonprofit organizations, businesses, and food vendors. The main stage has entertainment all day with local, regional, and national acts, including RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Luxx Noir London, Robin Fierce, and American Idol finalist David Hernandez. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Portions of Atwells Avenue will be shut down for the 6th annual Federal Hill Festival in Providence. The festivities include over 28 restaurants offering Al Fresco dining, food and retail vendors, games, and three stages of live entertainment. Click here for details.

Saturday: The annual Summer Solstice Festival at Diamond Hill Park in Cumberland is an exciting day of live music presented by Blackstone River Theatre. Enjoy four stages for world music, along with Irish step dancing, children’s activities, and 40+ food and craft vendors. Click here for details.

Sunday: Father’s Day events are happening everywhere. A few good ones to consider – free admission for dads at the Newport Car Museum, the Father’s Day Clambake at Ragged Island Brewery, and Cars and Coffee at Fort Adams State Park.