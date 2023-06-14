The Summer Outdoor Concert Series is returning to Norman Bird Sanctuary, bringing renowned musicians from around the globe for a summer of music hosted by the Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live.

Following the success of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the two Aquidneck Island non-profit organizations are collaborating for the third year to offer the community fun-filled evenings featuring outstanding music in the beautiful, natural setting of the Norman Bird Sanctuary.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. Ticketholders are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy dinner on Mabel’s Studio Lawn at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Thanks to sponsors Ragged Island Brewing Co. and Newport Vineyards, beer, wine, and various beverages will be available for purchase at all concerts.

Tickets are on sale for $35 per person and can be purchased at www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org.

ARTISTS:

McCoy Mrubata Quartet (June 16, 7:00 PM): A South African jazz saxophonist, McCoy Mrubata was born in Cape Town’s historic Langa township in South Africa. Taking inspiration from the sounds of African music, McCoy studied under other well-known Langa musicians like Madoda Gxabeka, Winston Ngozi, the Ngukanas, Blackie Temi, and Robert Sithole. Since then, he has toured the United States, South Pacific, Caribbean, Europe and Australia. Well known for his bright and breezy jazz music, McCoy’s “Tears of Joy” was nominated for an FNB SAMA award for best traditional jazz album.

The Suitcase Junket (July 21, 7:00 PM): Returning due to popular demand, Matt Lorenz’s Suitcase Junket offers a unique and remarkable one man show. A lifelong musician, Matt Lorenz studied music and adaptive instrument design at Hampshire College where he began handcrafting all of his own instruments from salvaged items. After graduating, Lorenz lived in Barcelona for a year, playing music in the streets. In his own words, this is “where I learned how to sing loud, which got me figuring out what my voice could do.” Soon after, the Suitcase Junket was born and Lorenz went on to release six full-length albums including his latest, The End is New.

Sarah Borges Band (August 4, 7:00 PM): A rock and roll musician based in Boston, Massachusetts, Sarah Borges has been described as “walking the fine line between punk and country.” Borges has put out four independent albums and three with her band, “Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles.” A talented guitarist and vocalist, Sarah Borges brings over twenty years of experience to the Summer Outdoor Concert Series.

John Gorka (August 31, 7:00 PM): Born and raised in New Jersey, John Gorka is a world-renowned singer-songwriter described by Rolling Stone as “the leading singer/songwriter of the New Folk movement.” In addition to releasing 11 critically acclaimed albums, Gorka’s new song “Where No Monuments Stand” is featured in the upcoming documentary, “Every War Has Two Losers.”

NEWPORT LIVE AND NORMAN BIRD SANCTUARY:

Established in 1993 to make folk music accessible, Newport Live is a Rhode Island-based non-profit arts organization whose mission is to celebrate diverse music traditions by offering access to all of their vibrant performances. Newport Live provides diverse music across Newport County, attracting audiences from all over New England for performances featuring GRAMMY award-winning songwriters, musicians, and other highly acclaimed music artists from across the globe. To learn more, visit https://NewportLive.org/.

For nearly 75 years, the Norman Bird Sanctuary has served as a wildlife refuge and environmental education center. The Norman Bird Sanctuary offers seven miles of hiking trails, hundreds of educational programs and events, and 300 acres of scenic landscape for all to explore and enjoy. To learn more, join as a member, or register for programs, visit www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org. The Norman Bird Sanctuary is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.