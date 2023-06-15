Imagine as a 21-year-old, a wooden boat builder and yacht enthusiast; you sign on with some 30 crew members to sail from Newport to California on a replica yacht that would be the centerpiece of a film. Imagine the adventures, and then imagine that it all gets turned into a book. Will Sofrin, that 21-year-old and author joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast on Friday, June 16 at 10:45 a.m.

The videocast is in advance of a Jane Pickens event, sponsored by Charter Books and the IYRS School of Technology and trade, featuring Sofrin and many from the crew that made that eventful 6,000-mile journey from Newport to San Diego for the making of “Master and Commander: Far Side of the World.”

That journey became the basis of Sofrin’s “All Hands on Deck: A Modern Day High-Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World.”

“It’s a story of reinvention, of hard work on the high seas, of love, and of survival,” is how the publisher describes the book. “The crew of the Rose effectively went back in time, bring the old ways of a forgotten world to life, while barely living to tell the tale. All Hands on Deck is a gripping story and must-read for fans of (Patrick) O’Brian’s novels and the Academy Award winning film adaptation.”

The June 21st event will culminate with a screening of the film: “Master and Commander: Far Side of the World.”

Sofrin will give us a preview of the event, and an account of his widely acclaimed book.