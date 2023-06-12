Trinity Chruch’s Strawberry Fest is back!
Scheduled to take place outdoors at Trinity Church in Queen Anne Square on Saturday, June 17, from 11-5 pm, there will be homemade strawberry shortcakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and strawberries by the carton for sale.
The event will take place rain or shine.
A bill sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Leonela Felix that would help homeowners facing foreclosure has passed the House and Senate and heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.
Keep reading
13 mins ago June 12, 2023
The legislation (2023-S 1092, 2023-H 6356), which is specific to only Newport, provides the required state authorization of the two-tier residential tax rate that the city has hoped to establish.
Keep reading
33 mins ago June 12, 2023
No one was injured Monday when a trolley operated by the Boston transit agency derailed with about 30 passengers on board, the agency said.
Keep reading
35 mins ago June 12, 2023
Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more.
Keep reading
1 hour ago June 12, 2023
November 24, 1931 – June 10, 2023
Keep reading
4 hours ago June 12, 2023
Load more posts
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.