red strawberries on in close up shot
Trinity Chruch’s Strawberry Fest is back!

Scheduled to take place outdoors at Trinity Church in Queen Anne Square on Saturday, June 17, from 11-5 pm, there will be homemade strawberry shortcakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and strawberries by the carton for sale.

The event will take place rain or shine.

