Xay. Contributed photo

Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Thursday, June 15.

Among the topics, we’ll recap the June 14 Regular Meeting of the Newport City Council and talk to the Mayor about the Cliff Walk, short-term rental application fees, the Rogers High School and Pell Bridge Ramps construction projects, where the City is in the budget process and more.

Have a question for the Mayor? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or comment live while our interview is happening, and we’ll get to as many questions as we can.

Watch the conversation live or anytime afterward below.

YouTube video

More From What'sUpNewp

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.