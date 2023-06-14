Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Thursday, June 15.

Among the topics, we’ll recap the June 14 Regular Meeting of the Newport City Council and talk to the Mayor about the Cliff Walk, short-term rental application fees, the Rogers High School and Pell Bridge Ramps construction projects, where the City is in the budget process and more.

Have a question for the Mayor? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or comment live while our interview is happening, and we’ll get to as many questions as we can.

Watch the conversation live or anytime afterward below.