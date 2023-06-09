The Community College of Rhode Island is hosting an enrollment day at the Newport Campus (1 John Chaffee Blvd.) on Friday, June 16, from 9 am – 12 pm.

The event will offer those interested in attending CCRI the opportunity to apply for free, receive assistance with filing for financial aid, schedule the ACCUPLACER placement exam, register for classes, sign up for the Joint Admissions Agreement with URI or RIC, and more.

Graduating high school seniors can attend CCRI for FREE through the RI Promise Scholarship program, which provides two years free tuition for full-time students who attend CCRI the semester after graduating high school.

The free event is a simple one-stop shop for attending CCRI this fall. For more information, please visit ccri.edu.