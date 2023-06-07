The world’s top court tennis professionals will be gracing the court at the National Tennis Club at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport for the 47th U.S. Professional Singles playing for the Schochet Cup. The event starts on Monday, June 12th, and continues to Saturday, June 17th.
Nine of the top ten players in the world will be participating, including world champion and twelve-time Pro Singles winner Camden Riviere.
The matches are free to attend from Monday, June 12th to Thursday, June 15th, and we encourage you to invite your friends and family who may be interested in seeing the sport played at the highest level.
There will be a general admission charge of $35 for the semi-finals (6/16) and finals (6/17) days.
The tournament schedule, including social events, and a link to the tournament draws follow below.
USCTA | 2023 US Pro Singles (uscourttennis.org)
Monday, June 12th
Satellite Draw Quarter Finals
USCTPF Welcome Party, Pro-Am Draw & Player Photo – ITHF Horseshoe Piazza (cocktail attire; free to attend)
Tuesday, June 13th
Main Draw First Round
(free to attend)
Wednesday, June 14th
Main Draw First Round
Northfield Information Services Cocktail Party – East Porch & Upper Gallery (cocktail attire; free to attend)
Thursday, June 15th
Main Draw Quarter Finals
(free to attend)
Friday, June 16th
Satellite and Main Draw Semi-Finals
NTC East Porch Cocktail Party (business casual; $35 to attend)
Saturday, June 17th
Satellite and Main Draw Finals
NTC Club Room Event ($35 to attend)