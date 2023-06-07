The world’s top court tennis professionals will be gracing the court at the National Tennis Club at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport for the 47th U.S. Professional Singles playing for the Schochet Cup. The event starts on Monday, June 12th, and continues to Saturday, June 17th.

Nine of the top ten players in the world will be participating, including world champion and twelve-time Pro Singles winner Camden Riviere.

The matches are free to attend from Monday, June 12th to Thursday, June 15th, and we encourage you to invite your friends and family who may be interested in seeing the sport played at the highest level.

There will be a general admission charge of $35 for the semi-finals (6/16) and finals (6/17) days.

The tournament schedule, including social events, and a link to the tournament draws follow below.

USCTA | 2023 US Pro Singles (uscourttennis.org)

TOURNAMENT DRAWS – CLICK HERE

Monday, June 12th

Satellite Draw Quarter Finals

USCTPF Welcome Party, Pro-Am Draw & Player Photo – ITHF Horseshoe Piazza (cocktail attire; free to attend)

Tuesday, June 13th

Main Draw First Round

(free to attend)

Wednesday, June 14th

Main Draw First Round

Northfield Information Services Cocktail Party – East Porch & Upper Gallery (cocktail attire; free to attend)

Thursday, June 15th

Main Draw Quarter Finals

(free to attend)

Friday, June 16th

Satellite and Main Draw Semi-Finals

NTC East Porch Cocktail Party (business casual; $35 to attend)

Saturday, June 17th

Satellite and Main Draw Finals

NTC Club Room Event ($35 to attend)