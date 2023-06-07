Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 14 in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public, here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on June 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. PUBLIC HEARING: FY 2024 & FY 2025 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget

a. Budget Change Sheet 2;

b. Ordinance Appropriating Revenues (Second Reading);

c. Personnel Ordinance (Second Reading);

d. Resolution, re: Omnibus Property Tax Relief and Replacement Act;

e. Resolution, re: Authorizing the Tax Levy

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Regular meeting held May 10, 2023 and May 24, 2023 and Minutes of the Workshops held May 8, 2023, May 10, 2023, May 25, 2023 and May 31, 2023 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Ten Speed Spokes, d/b/a 26th Annual Longest Day of the Year Ride, 18 Elm St. (route attached); June 15, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2. L&B Associates, d/b/a Stoneacre Garden, d/b/a Summer Bounty Party, 151 Swinburne Row; June 20, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

3. Rhode Island Society Sons of the Revolution, d/b/a Newport Independence Day Celebration, Washington Sq. and Eisenhower Park; July 4, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

~Request to waive park use fee

~Request closure of Park Street (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

4. Skye Parker Company d/b/a Newport Kites, d/b/a The Newport Kite Festival, Brenton Point State Park; July 8 & 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

5. Friends of Music at St. John’s Church, d/b/a Music on the Lawn, the lawn of St. John’s Church, 1 Washington St.; July 11, 2023, July 18, 2023 July 25, 2023 and August 1, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

6. Newport Friends of the Waterfront, d/b/a Waterfront Concert Series, King Park; July 14, 2023, August 11, 2023 and September 2, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

7. newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Outdoor Film Screenings, Fort Adams State Park, 80 Fort Adams Drive, July 20, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

8. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Opening Reception/Bob Dilworth, Newport Art Museum; July 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

9. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Bob Dilworth/Panel Discussion, Newport Art Museum; September 20, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

10. Newport Festa Italiana, d/b/a Newport Festa Italiana, Touro Park & Columbus Monument; September 30, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and October 9, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

~Request to waive park use fee, banner license fee and vendor fees

11. Michelle Leys, d/b/a My Best Friends Closet Consignment Sale, The Elks Lodge; 11/2/2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., 11/3/2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/4/2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.11/5/2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

c. Holiday Selling License, New, Brian Conwell, d/b/a Orion Zachariah, 65 Spring St.

d. Holiday Selling License, New, Isle Group, LLC, d/b/a Isle Newport, 144 Bellevue Ave., Unit 4

e. Holiday Selling License, New, Artistry Beauty Collective LLC, d/b/a Artistry Beauty Collective, 32 Franklin St.

f. Holiday Selling License, New, Castle and Cottage RI, LLC, d/b/a Floralia Newport, 99 Spring St.

g. Holiday Selling License, New, Overseasoned LLC, d/b/a Matriarch, 468 Thames St.

h. Communication from James Winters, re: Resignation from the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (Receive with regret)

i. Communication from Joan McCarthy, re: Nuisance Dog Barking/disturbance of the peace (Receive)

j. Communication from Ken Snyder, President, The Point Association, re: Request to hold neighborhood block party on June 17, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Walnut St. east of Third St. (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

k. Waste Hauler License, Renewals:

1. Waste Management, 65 Halsey St., Newport, RI

2. Rambone Disposal Service, Inc., 2153 R. Plainfield Pike, Johnston, RI

l. Communication from Joseph P. Pratt, Executive Director and CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Newport County, re: Requesting the City of Newport transfer ownership of the Thayer Building to the Boys & Girls Club (Receive and refer to city administration)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Farmers Market License, Aquidneck Community Table, d/b/a Aquidneck Growers Market, Miantonomi Park, Mondays from July 10, 2023 through August 28, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

4. Entertainment License Expansion, Coastal Extreme Brewing Company, LLC, d/b/a Newport Craft Brewing and Distilling, 293 JT Connell Highway to expand the entertainment into 2nd floor event space and 2nd floor outdoor deck Fridays from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Hearing)

5. Street Café, New, Leinster, Inc., d/b/a Malt, 150 Broadway, consisting of nine tables and 30 seats

6. Street Café, New, Humming Bird, LLC, d/b/a Humming Bird Café, 104 Broadway, consisting of four tables and 16 chairs

7. 2023 Annual Entertainment License Renewals, Class A (indoor) & Class B outdoor – (no changes from prior year)- list attached

8. Victualing License, New, Get the Scoop, LLC, d/b/a Get The Scoop, 4 Broadway

9. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

RESOLUTIONS

10. Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission- X. Khamsyvoravong

ORDINANCES

11. Amending Chapter 5.40, entitled, Hotels, to amend Section 5.40.030, entitled, Registration Fee (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

12. Action Item #6167/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-031 – Sidewalk Improvement Program 2023 (w/accompanying resolution)

13. Action Item #6168/23 – RE: Award of RFP # 23-047 – Foldable Basketball Goal Replacement (w/accompanying resolution)

14. Action Item #6169/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-053 – Decorative Street Lights Maintenance and Repair Services (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #6170/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-051-Custom Reactivated and/or Virgin Granular Activated Carbon (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #6171/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-045 – Water Treatment Chemicals (w/accompanying resolution)

17. Action Item #6172/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-044 – Utilities Supplies (w/accompanying resolution)

18. Action Item #6173/23 – RE: Change Order 2 Contract #22-039 – Water Distribution System Improvements Project (w/accompanying resolution)

19. Action Item #6174/23 – RE: Amendment No. 5 – Contract # 16-030 Design of Water Distribution System Improvements and Construction Administration Services (w/accompanying resolution)

20. Action Item #6175/23 – RE: Addendum to Contract – Strategic Planning and Goal Setting Facilitation (w/accompanying resolution)

21. Action Item #6176/23 – RE: Request For Time Extension-Staff Response- Resolution Nos. 2023-09, 2023-10, 2023-11 (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Daily Liquor Licenses, Class F:

a. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Opening Reception/Bob Dilworth, Newport Art Museum; July 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

b. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Bob Dilworth/Panel Discussion, Newport Art Museum; September 20, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Application of Leinster, Inc., d/b/a Malt, 150 Broadway, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license to expand the licensed premises to include a 20 ft. x 25 ft. street café consisting of nine tables and 30 seats (Hearing)

Laura C. Swistak, CMC

City Clerk

Adjourn- June 7, 2023