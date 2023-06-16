Looking for your dream home in Newport County? This weekend presents several exciting open house opportunities for prospective buyers.

Here’s a roundup of the properties available for viewing:

Newport

06/17/23 10:00 am – 11:30 am Single Family 1336053 22 Elm Street Newport 4 3/1 $1,595,000

06/17/23 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1337159 10 Sherman Street Newport 5 2/1 $1,595,000

06/17/23 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1337128 28 Pope Street Newport 4 3/1 $1,700,000

06/17/23 10:00 AM-11:30 AM Single Family 1337045 20 Carey Street Newport 3 2/0 $745,000

06/17/23 11:00 AM-12:00 PM Single Family 1336406 21 Catherine Street Newport 6 3/1 $2,100,000

06/18/23 11:00 AM-12:30 PM Condominium 1337802 2 Eastnor Road #2 Newport 3 3/1 $1,350,000

Middletown

06/17/23 1:00 PM-3:00 PM Single Family 1334828 74 Honeyman Avenue Middletown 4 3/0 $1,595,000

06/17/23 11:00 AM-12:30 PM Single Family 1335456 300 Vaucluse Avenue Middletown 4 4/1 $2,950,000

06/18/23 12:00 PM-2:00 PM Single Family 1336848 152 S Seascape Avenue S Middletown 3 3/0 $775,000

Portsmouth

06/17/23 12:00 PM-1:30 PM Single Family 1325319 5 Carnegie Abbey Lane Portsmouth 3 5/0 $1,795,000

06/17/23 11:00 AM-12:30 PM Single Family 1337066 37 Island Road Portsmouth 2 2/0 $649,900

06/17/23 10:00 AM-12:00 PM Single Family 1337348 110 Greystone Terrace Portsmouth 4 3/1 $1,032,000

06/17/23 9:00 AM-11:00 AM Condominium 1335759 561 Bristol Ferry Road #A Portsmouth 2 2/1 $895,000

06/17/23 12:00 PM-1:30 PM Single Family 1330289 423 Vanderbilt Lane Portsmouth 4 3/1 $2,900,000

06/18/23 10:00 AM-12:00 PM Single Family 1336285 28 Strawberry Lane Portsmouth 5 5/0 $2,795,000

Jamestown

06/17/23 12:00 PM-2:00 PM Single Family 1337775 7 Deck Street Jamestown 2 2/2 $695,000

06/17/23 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1336199 222 Beacon Avenue Jamestown 2 2/1 $949,900

06/17/23 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1335634 32 Bayberry Road Jamestown 3 2/1 $1,295,000

Tiverton

06/17/23 2:00 PM-4:00 PM Single Family 1337739 22 Prospect Street Tiverton 3 3/0 $725,000

06/18/23 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1337279 45 Seaconnet Avenue Tiverton 3 2/0 $675,000

06/18/23 11:30 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1333495 39 Hilton Street Tiverton 2 1/0 $379,900

Little Compton

06/17/23 11:00 AM-12:30 PM Single Family 1337109 115 Amy Hart Path Little Compton 3 2/1 $725,000

06/17/23 11:00 AM-12:30 PM Single Family 1332796 85 Colebrook Road Little Compton 3 3/0 $647,000

