Pride celebrations in Rhode Island have come a long way since the first RI Pride parade in 1976 which saw fewer than 100 courageous participants. For 2023, pride events statewide will welcome over 150,000 guests to festivals, parades, rides, concerts and other events around the region. Here are a few ideas to support Pride this year.

June 16: The Party at Proc: Pride Edition with Juicy Market PVD takes over Proclamation Brewery in Warwick beginning at 4PM. Shop local artisans and vendors, and cheer on a drag performance by Gigi Glam. A portion of sales from brewery favorite “I Actually Exist” will be donated to Youth Pride RI. Click here for details.

June 17: The 47th annual Rhode Island PrideFest & Illuminated Night Parade returns to the streets of Providence. The festival begins at 11AM with over 250 nonprofit organizations, businesses, and food vendors. The main stage has entertainment for festival-goers all day with a variety of local, regional, and national acts including RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Luxx Noir London and Robin Fierce along with singer and American Idol finalist, David Hernandez. Click here for details.

2022 Newport Pride (Photo: Rick Farrell)

June 21: Westerly’s United Theatre presents the first ever Pride Night event in the Post Credit’s Scene space at theater. Enjoy drink specials throughout the night and live music from Indie/Folk/Emo artist Tyler Seton. Click here for details.

June 24: All are welcome at the Newport Pride Fest and Market, a day-long event with live performers, vendors, and the Pride on Bikes parade in partnership with Bike Newport. The festival begins at 11AM at Great Friends Meeting House, with the ride starting at noon. Click here for details.

Newport Pride 2022 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

June 24: Newport Pride and Level Beauty Colective present Pride After Dark, a post-festival party at the Parlor Bar & Kitchen on Broadway beginning at 9PM. The event features a DJ and drag show from Haus of Newport. Click here for tickets and more.

June 29: South County Pride returns to Main Street in Wakefield for an all-day festival including live music, storytellers, artists, vendors and the annual car parade through town. The events includes performances from DJ Shamila Afrika, Sherente Harris and more! Click here for details.