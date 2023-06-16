This is one of those weekends where there are just too many shows and not enough time! Indeed, there’s something for everyone in our weekly column “Six Picks Music” – have a great weekend!

Friday: Outdoor concerts return to the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown Friday when Newport Live presents South African jazz with the McCoy Mrubata Quartet. Guests are invited to picnic and enjoy the show while overlooking the fields and ocean. (No outside beverages allowed.) A few tickets for the 7PM show remain. Click here for details.

Saturday: Going back to her first chart-topping hit “Chuck E’s in Love, ” Rickie Lee Jones has achieved much success throughout her 45+ year career. The two-time Grammy Award-winner will bring songs from her latest album, Pieces of Treasure, and her classics to the Jane Pickens Film and Events Center in Newport Saturday at 8PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: The Cure made headlines recently when leader Robert Smith called Ticketmaster to task on excessive fees. That move, along with the band insisting on affordable ticket prices for their current tour, added to their reputation as cult heroes. Reports from the current tour, which stops at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield Sunday, have been positive – expect a two-and-a-half-hour+ set with band classics and deep cuts. A few tickets have been put up for re-sale at original prices – lawn seats are available for around $30. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: RI indie heroes Deer Tick are back with a weekend of shows at the Ocean Mist in Wakefield. Their new album, Emotional Contracts is a rip roaring, Stone’s inspired rock and roll extravaganza. The show is sold out, so good luck scoring a ticket! Click here for details.

Saturday: The annual Summer Solstice Festival brings the best in folk, Celtic, and world music to Diamond Hill Park in Cumberland Saturday. A slew of great artists are playing, including Atwater~Donnelly Trio, Cantrip, Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles, Eastern Medicine Singers, and Genticorum. Plus, Irish step dance, children’s activities, and 40+ craft and food vendors. Click here for details.

Sunday: Riverstock is a monthly series of outdoor concerts at the YMCA in Swansea, MA. This month, Riverstock XIX has local faves Beth Barron, Leah Guanipa, Tanya McIntyre & Kenny Motta, and 3 Legged Dog. The music starts at 1PM. Click here for details.