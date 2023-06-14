Ernest P. Nicholson, 60 of Newport, RI, passed away at home on June 8, 2023. Born in Boston, MA on December 15, 1963, he was the son of Stanley and Edna (Smith) Nicholson.

Ernie loved his many friends. To him, they were family, especially his best friend, Joe O’Brien. He could fill a room with laughter and entertain your children playing like a kid himself. He was a fisherman by trade and hailed in many ports along the eastern seacoast including Pt. Judith, Newport, Boston, Pt. Pleasant, Portland, Gloucester to name a few.

Ernest is survived by his his brothers; Peter Nicholson and his wife Deborah, and Scott Nicholson, his niece; Patrice Murphy and her husband Will, his sister-in-law; Jane Nicholson and will also be missed by his nephew; Keith.

Ernest is preceded in death by his parents; Stanley and Edna Nicholson, his brothers; Ronnie, Bruce, Jackie, and nephew; Sean.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.

Donations in Ernie’s memory may be made to The American Diabetes Association, https://diabetes.org/

“God Grant that I may live to fish until my dying day, and when it comes to my last cast, I then most humbly pray; When in the Lord’s safe landing net I’m peacefully asleep, That in His mercy I be judged as good enough to keep.” -Fisherman’s Prayer

