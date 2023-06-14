For the fifth year in a row, the Amica Newport Marathon has been named the top marathon in Rhode Island by RaceRaves, an online community for runners and by runners to share their reviews and reports on races of all distances and locations. The Amica Newport Marathon joins a shortlist of 50 races chosen by runners from coast to coast that, year after year, impress and delight participants in a variety of categories, from race organization to scenery to event giveaways and more.

The Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon is produced by Gray Matter Marketing. Amica is the title sponsor of the event and has been since 2017. They are joined by local sponsors the Rhode Island Army National Guard, Newport Hospital, Ragged Island Brewing Company, RunNewport, Fitzpatrick Team of ReMax Newport, NPT Healthworks, A1 construction, Hallman’s toilets, Bike Newport, and Polar Seltzer.

“We’re proud to lend our name to the top-rated marathon in Rhode Island, and look forward to welcoming the thousands of runners who will participate in this year’s event,” says Paul Cullinane, Strategic Partnership Manager at Amica. “We are equally proud to support the Marathon, its charitable partners and the runners through our RunRaising initiative.”

“Winning these awards year after year is a testament not only to how much runners love our event but also how much they enjoy coming to Newport from near and far to enjoy the Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon,” says Matt Gray, President of Gray Matter Marketing. “Our team strives to improve the event every year, thanks to the support of our local sponsors and partners. Accolades like this reinforce our confidence that we’re doing right by our runners and our community.”

The half marathon, which is run in tandem with the marathon, has also won the accolade every year since 2018 — results for 2023 have not yet been released.

Scheduled for October 8th, 2023, the Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon showcase some of the most beautiful scenery and challenging road running in the Newport area. Last year, more than 2,000 runners enjoyed the race on a balmy Fall day, taking in the sights of Newport and Middletown; from downtown to Ocean Avenue, and past Surfer’s End and Sachuest Point. Year after year, new and returning participants praise not only the area’s beauty but the hospitality shown by the city and its residents.

Registration is currently open for both the marathon and half marathon, but this years’ sales are outpacing years past. Those interested in participating should consider signing up as soon as possible at www.newportmarathon.com