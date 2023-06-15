Game 1

Newport R.I– In a stunning display of offensive firepower, the Gulls emerged victorious over the North Adams SteepleCats with a commanding 13-2 win in the first game of their doubleheader at Cardines Field.

Unlike the standard nine-inning game, doubleheader games are condensed to seven innings, making each moment crucial for both teams.

Despite their loss to Danbury in their previous game, the Gulls were able to quickly rebound and dominate the field.

Jake Hunter (East Carolina University), was nothing short of brilliant for the Gulls’, striking out six players in just three innings of work and allowing only one hit to secure his first win of the season.

The Gulls’ bats were ablaze from the start, with runs being scored in each of the first three innings, including an impressive eight-run second inning.

The second inning featured a pivotal moment from Trent Farquhar of Michigan State University, who nailed a three-run home run to help secure the Gulls’ success.

Anthony Donofrio (Quinnipiac University), Slate Alford (Mississippi State University), and Matthew Schark (Southern Illinois U) each played a crucial role in the game, driving in two runs each for the Gulls.

The SteepleCats, on the other hand, were only able to score their runs late in the game, in the fifth and seventh innings.

Despite the SteepleCats’ late-game scoring, the Gulls held their ground and maintained their unbeaten home record, setting their sights on winning the second game of the doubleheader.

Game 2

Newport R.I– In a thrilling doubleheader sweep over the SteepleCats, the Gulls emerged victorious with a 2 to 1 win.

Ryan Andrade (University of Rhode Island) delivered a stellar performance and picked up the win with his impressive 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Despite allowing 3 hits and 4 walks, Andrade’s exceptional effort earned him his second win of the season.

The Gulls wasted no time in taking the lead, scoring their first run of the game in the opening inning. Trent Farquhar’s (Michigan State University) RBI single put them on the scoreboard early. In the third inning, Anthony Donofrio (Quinnipiac University) launched a lead-off home run, which proved to be the difference maker in the game.

The SteepleCats managed to score one run back in the fourth inning, and in the bottom of the seventh, they threatened to tie the game with the tying run in scoring position. However, Gulls’ closer Braden Ostrander (Florida Atlantic University) kept them at bay and got in and out of trouble to secure the save.

The Gulls play Friday at Cardines Field as they prepare to take on their division rivals, the North Shore Navigators, in a highly anticipated game starting at 6:35 p.m.