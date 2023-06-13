newportFILM today announced the return of newportFILM Outdoors presented by Lila Delman Compass, with an exciting lineup of world-class and award-winning documentaries.

Events will be held every Thursday this summer from June 22nd through August 31st at Aquidneck Island’s iconic mansion lawns, sports fields, and public parks, including The Elms, Fort Adams State Park, and the Newport Polo Grounds.

2023 newportFILM Outdoors kicks-off on Thursday, June 22nd, with Patrick and the Whale on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House in Newport. Patrick and the Whale tells the story of Patrick Dykstra who has spent over two decades traveling the globe, following and diving with whales. The film follows Patrick as he experiences a life-changing event; he meets a sperm whale he names “Dolores” who shows him the hidden world of her species.

Additional films include four premieres from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival: Food & Country, Going Varsity in Mariachi, It’s Only Life After All, and Invisible Beauty as well as the 2023 Tribeca Festival premiere Ron Delsener Presents (in partnership with Newport Folk Festival). newportFILM will also be screening Forte (in partnership with Newport Classical) and the much anticipated Water Brother: The Sid Abruzzi Story by local and talented filmmakers, the Kinnane Brothers.

2023 newportFILM Outdoors Schedule

THURS, JUN 22 — Patrick and the Whale

Great Friends Meeting House, Newport

7:20 PM – Live music by Bill Bartholomew & Randy Robbins

8:40 PM – Film



THURS, JUN 29 — It’s Only Life After All

Marble House, Newport

7:20 PM – Live music by Mel

8:40 PM – Film

THURS, JUL 6 — After the Bite

Salve O’Hare Lawn, Newport

7:20 PM – Live music by Chelley Knight & Chris Vaillancourt

8:40 PM – Film

THURS, JUL 13 — Forte

Aquidneck Park, Newport

7:15 PM – Newport Classical Presents: Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner

8:35 PM – Film

THURS, JUL 20 — Food & Country

Fort Adams, Newport

7:15 PM – Live music by Jake Heady

8:30 PM – Film

THURS, JUL 27 — Ron Delsener Presents

Safe Harbor New England Boat Works, Portsmouth

7:10 PM – Live music by Chase Ceglie

8:25 PM – Film

THURS, AUG 3 — Immediate Family

Chateau-sur-Mer, Newport

7:00 PM – Live music by Julio Amaro

8:15 PM – Film

THURS, AUG 10 — Cowboy Poets

9th Annual Picnic Contest

Newport Polo Grounds, Portsmouth

6:50 PM – Live music by La Méchante et le Connard

8:10 PM – Film

THURS, AUG 17 — Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story

Fort Adams, Newport

6:45 PM – Live music by Nate Cozzolino & The Lost Arts

8:00 PM – Film



THURS, AUG 24 — Invisible Beauty

The Elms, Newport

6:30 PM – Live music by Lainey Dionne

7:45 PM – Film

THURS, AUG 31 — Going Varsity in Mariachi

Miantonomi Park, Newport

6:20 PM – Live music by TBD

7:35 PM – Film

To see the full newportFILM Outdoors schedule, visit www.newportfilm.com/summer-schedule/

The newportFILM Green Team is back, providing Zero Waste Stations in partnership with Clean Ocean Access and Black Earth Compost. Continuing their efforts to lead sustainable events on Aquidneck Island, newportFILM will provide on-site composting and pursue a no-plastic initiative. A1 Roofing & Construction is this summer’s Solutions Sponsor and will assist newportFILM in removing waste and recyclables from each event.

Audiences can vote for their favorite film and enjoy local musicians all summer long, thanks to BankNewport’s 2023 Audience Award and Live Music Sponsorship. newportFILM Outdoors is also supported by Event Sponsors Bowen’s Wharf, Design Outside, Dip Hair Care, Dockwa, Latitude Yacht Brokerage, Mozz, and Newport Hospital.

Year-round supporting Sponsors include Kirby Construction, WIMCO Villas and Park South Hotel NYC. newportFILM is grateful for grant support from 11th Hour Racing, The de Ramel Foundation, The Gruben Charitable Foundation, Rhode Island Council for the Humanities and Rhode Island State Council on the Arts.

What’sUpNewp is proud to be a year-round media sponsor of newportFILM.