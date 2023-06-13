newportFILM today announced the return of newportFILM Outdoors presented by Lila Delman Compass, with an exciting lineup of world-class and award-winning documentaries.
Events will be held every Thursday this summer from June 22nd through August 31st at Aquidneck Island’s iconic mansion lawns, sports fields, and public parks, including The Elms, Fort Adams State Park, and the Newport Polo Grounds.
2023 newportFILM Outdoors kicks-off on Thursday, June 22nd, with Patrick and the Whale on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House in Newport. Patrick and the Whale tells the story of Patrick Dykstra who has spent over two decades traveling the globe, following and diving with whales. The film follows Patrick as he experiences a life-changing event; he meets a sperm whale he names “Dolores” who shows him the hidden world of her species.
Additional films include four premieres from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival: Food & Country, Going Varsity in Mariachi, It’s Only Life After All, and Invisible Beauty as well as the 2023 Tribeca Festival premiere Ron Delsener Presents (in partnership with Newport Folk Festival). newportFILM will also be screening Forte (in partnership with Newport Classical) and the much anticipated Water Brother: The Sid Abruzzi Story by local and talented filmmakers, the Kinnane Brothers.
2023 newportFILM Outdoors Schedule
THURS, JUN 22 — Patrick and the Whale
Great Friends Meeting House, Newport
7:20 PM – Live music by Bill Bartholomew & Randy Robbins
8:40 PM – Film
THURS, JUN 29 — It’s Only Life After All
Marble House, Newport
7:20 PM – Live music by Mel
8:40 PM – Film
THURS, JUL 6 — After the Bite
Salve O’Hare Lawn, Newport
7:20 PM – Live music by Chelley Knight & Chris Vaillancourt
8:40 PM – Film
THURS, JUL 13 — Forte
Aquidneck Park, Newport
7:15 PM – Newport Classical Presents: Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner
8:35 PM – Film
THURS, JUL 20 — Food & Country
Fort Adams, Newport
7:15 PM – Live music by Jake Heady
8:30 PM – Film
THURS, JUL 27 — Ron Delsener Presents
Safe Harbor New England Boat Works, Portsmouth
7:10 PM – Live music by Chase Ceglie
8:25 PM – Film
THURS, AUG 3 — Immediate Family
Chateau-sur-Mer, Newport
7:00 PM – Live music by Julio Amaro
8:15 PM – Film
THURS, AUG 10 — Cowboy Poets
9th Annual Picnic Contest
Newport Polo Grounds, Portsmouth
6:50 PM – Live music by La Méchante et le Connard
8:10 PM – Film
THURS, AUG 17 — Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story
Fort Adams, Newport
6:45 PM – Live music by Nate Cozzolino & The Lost Arts
8:00 PM – Film
THURS, AUG 24 — Invisible Beauty
The Elms, Newport
6:30 PM – Live music by Lainey Dionne
7:45 PM – Film
THURS, AUG 31 — Going Varsity in Mariachi
Miantonomi Park, Newport
6:20 PM – Live music by TBD
7:35 PM – Film
To see the full newportFILM Outdoors schedule, visit www.newportfilm.com/summer-schedule/
The newportFILM Green Team is back, providing Zero Waste Stations in partnership with Clean Ocean Access and Black Earth Compost. Continuing their efforts to lead sustainable events on Aquidneck Island, newportFILM will provide on-site composting and pursue a no-plastic initiative. A1 Roofing & Construction is this summer’s Solutions Sponsor and will assist newportFILM in removing waste and recyclables from each event.
Audiences can vote for their favorite film and enjoy local musicians all summer long, thanks to BankNewport’s 2023 Audience Award and Live Music Sponsorship. newportFILM Outdoors is also supported by Event Sponsors Bowen’s Wharf, Design Outside, Dip Hair Care, Dockwa, Latitude Yacht Brokerage, Mozz, and Newport Hospital.
Year-round supporting Sponsors include Kirby Construction, WIMCO Villas and Park South Hotel NYC. newportFILM is grateful for grant support from 11th Hour Racing, The de Ramel Foundation, The Gruben Charitable Foundation, Rhode Island Council for the Humanities and Rhode Island State Council on the Arts.
What’sUpNewp is proud to be a year-round media sponsor of newportFILM.