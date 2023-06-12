Rock icon John Mellencamp made an impressive return to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Sunday, June 11, playing his heart out to a sold-out house. The Indiana-born Rock and Roll Hall of Famer last played in the capital city in 2015.

Mellencamp is a master storyteller, whether he’s singing “a little diddy about ‘Jack and Dianne’” or the more soul-shaking “Rain on the Scarecrow.” The Grammy award-winner, who was written off by critics in his early years, has long since been in league with the greatest American songwriters, and his live shows are inspiring.

As the singer noted, he brought “some songs you know, some songs you don’t know, some songs you can sing along with, some you can dance with, and maybe a couple that can make you think a little bit.” In fact, you don’t have to dig too deep into his music – all of these songs have a worthy message; Mellencamp gives voice to the under-voiced as much as Woody Guthrie, Springsteen, Dylan or Baez.



John Mellencamp at PPAC June 11, 2023 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

John Mellencamp at PPAC June 11, 2023 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

John Mellencamp at PPAC June 11, 2023 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

John Mellencamp at PPAC June 11, 2023 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

John Mellencamp at PPAC June 11, 2023 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

John Mellencamp at PPAC June 11, 2023 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

John Mellencamp at PPAC June 11 2023 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

John Mellencamp at PPAC June 11, 2023 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

John Mellencamp at PPAC June 11, 2023 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

John Mellencamp at PPAC June 11, 2023 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

John Mellencamp at PPAC June 11, 2023 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

John Mellencamp at PPAC June 11, 2023 (Photo: Ken Abrams)

The Sunday show was a widespread success; fans were treated to a clinic by the often-cantankerous rocker, who seemed in particularly good spirits. The band drove Mellencamp through hits including a sweet version of “Check it Out,” along with full-spirited sing-a-longs like “Pink Houses,” “Small Town,” and “Cherry Bomb.”

Mellencamp’s edgier tunes, including “Scarecrow,” “Jackie Brown,” and the brand new “The Eyes of Portland,” are examples of songwriting excellence and were well-delivered live. The singer continues to write some of the best music of his career, with a new album, Orpheus Descending, already being hailed by critics, due out later this week.

Mellencamp has undoubtedly reached the status of cultural icon, a prairie rocker whose songs resonate with all listeners, or at least 99% of them. He tells the story of the great American experience through the eyes of those who don’t own yachts or second homes, all sung to a strong beat with memorable, catchy choruses.

Check out a few photos of the evening below and click here to learn more about a busy summer of music upcoming at PPAC.

