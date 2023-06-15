Zachary Michael Sears (30) of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on June 13, 2023 surrounded by his family at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, Rhode Island. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Sowers) Sears.
Born in Newport, RI on November 13, 1992, he was the son of Antone Medeiros and Jo (Storti) Petit. He grew up playing any sport you could think of, though football was his favorite. Later, he moved to Middletown and that was the final place he called home.
Zachary, known to all as Zack, was an amazing husband, father, son, grandson, and friend to all. He would light up the room with his smile and his larger than life personality. He was strong, loving, caring, and extremely hard working. A true family man, Zack always made sure that his family and friends were taken care of and he would protect them all through the darkest storm.
Zack loved football Sundays (go Broncos!), legos (a true big kid at heart), 90s R&B, and working on whatever car he could get his hands on. If he didn’t have a tool in his hand, he must have been sleeping. Above all else, he loved being a father. He lived for his children, and he bragged about them to all who would listen.
Zachary is survived by his wife; Elizabeth Sears, his parents; Jo Petit and Ray Sears, his step-dad; Jeffrey Petit, his children; Isabella and Peyton Sears, stepsons; Logan Sowers and Kayden Mello, his brother; Dylan Sears, as well as 5 other brothers, and 2 sisters. He will also be missed by his grandmother; Judith Gaw.
Zachary is preceded in death by his grandparents; Ronald Gaw, Vincent Storti, and Beverly Storti.
“This isn’t goodbye, this is simply see you later.”
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. A Memorial Service for Zachary will immediately follow at 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home.
