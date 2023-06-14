Alicia M. Gonsalves of Fall River, MA passed away at her home on June 4, 2023 after a brief illness. Born Dec 8, 1970 in Newport, RI, Alicia was the daughter of Brenda (Green) Gonsalves and the late Richard M. Gonsalves both of Newport, RI. Alicia grew up in Newport where she attended Newport schools to later moving to Fall River, MA with her husband Robert Jordan and son Akeem Barlow. Alicia was a stay at home mother until recently she worked at Brahmin Leather a job she thoroughly enjoyed. Alicia was family oriented and enjoyed spending time with them.

Alicia is survived by her mother Brenda Gonsalves of Newport RI and son Akeem Barlow of Fall River MA. She’s preceded in death by her father Richard M. Gonsalves (2011), husband Robert Jordan, paternal grandparents John S. Green and Elizabeth Green both of New Bedford MA, Marie Hines of Newport RI and John Gonsalves of New Bed, MA.

Alicia had a whole host of cousins, aunts, and uncles whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her granddaughter.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 in the morning on Saturday the 17th of June at Memorial Funeral Home, Newport. Her funeral service will take place at the end of calling hours at 11:00.