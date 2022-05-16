Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter and we’ll keep you in the know of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Monday, May 16
Green Animals Topiary Garden to host plant sale May 16 – 21
Tori Amos “Ocean to Ocean Tour” to stop at The VETS in Providence May 16
Newport County Health Care Collaborative to host Community Conversation on Human Services and the Workforce Crisis
School regionalization faces critical votes on Monday
Things To Do
- 10 am to 12 pm – Green Animals Topiary Garden to host plant sale May 16 – 21
- 7:30 pm – Full Moon Rides with Bike Newport, sponsored by AARP Rhode Island
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm, Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport – Newport City Council at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm
Tuesday, May 17
Things To Do
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce 2022 Expo at Wyndham Atlantic Resort
- 5 pm to 7 pm – All The Lonely People sponsored by AARP Rhode Island at The JPT
- 6 pm – Floral Arranging with Terry Converse at Blithewold
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Hello, Bookstore presented with Charter Books at 2 pm, All The Lonely People presented by AARP Rhode Island at 5 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 5 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm
Government
- Discover Newport – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 3:30 pm
- Jamestown – Jamestown Affordable Housing at 12 pm, Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 8 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm
- Newport – Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Wednesday, May 18
This Day in RI History: May 18, 1652 – Rhode Island becomes the first colony to pass an anti-slavery law
Kamala Harris to speak at Coast Guard Academy commencement
Live From The Loading Dock: Summer concert series returning to MLK Center
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm – Live From The Loading Dock: Dave Zinno Quintet at MLK Center
- 6 pm – Music Appreciation Series with Dr. Edward Markward: John Adams- Nixon in China at Redwood Library
- 6:30 pm – Newport Out Bookclub at The Huddle
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class at Island Moving Co.
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Hello, Bookstore presented with Charter Books at 4:30 pm, Downton Abbey 2: A New Era Early Access at 7 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 5 pm
- MLK Center: Dave Zinno Quintet at 4:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm
Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Beavertail State Park Advisory at 2:30 pm, Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton School Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown – Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Tiverton Personnel Board at 3 pm, Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 6 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6 pm
Thursday, May 19
Things To Do
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm – Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – newportFILM: MAU at Jamestown Arts Center
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Hello, Bookstore presented with Charter Books at 4:30 pm, Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 7 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2 pm, Timmy Smith at 5:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Middletown – Middletown School Building Committee at 6 pm
- Newport – Newport Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, Newport Tree Commission at 4:30 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Investment Committee at 5 pm, Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 7 pm
Friday, May 20
This Day in RI History: May 20, 1959 – Susan Cowsill is born
Concert to benefit Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project coming to Central Baptist Church May 20
Blue Man Group returning to the Providence Performing Arts Center MAY 20 – 22, 2022
Things To Do
- 7 am – National Bike to Work Day
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6 pm – Coastal Queen’s Golden Oldies Evening Cruise
- 7 pm Newport Children’s Theatre presents Cinderella at Casino Theatre
- 7 pm: Concert to benefit Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project at Central Baptist Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & The G Men from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Saturday, May 21
‘Coffee and Donuts at the Fort’ to be hosted at Butts Hill Fort on May 21
Elliott’s Ride for Everyone returns to Ocean Drive on May 21
Newport Yacht Club will host Vessel Safety Checks and No Discharge Inspections on May 21 – 22
What’s Up Interview: Pete Silva – playing Stone Soup Coffeehouse with Paula Clare May 21
Garth Brooks to perform at Gillette Stadium on May 21, tickets go on sale on Jan. 28
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – MWR Car Show – Coffee & Cars at Dewey Field
- 8:30 am – Goat Yoga at Simmons Farm
- 9 am – Elliot’s Ride for Everyone
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am – Composting with Worms at Blithewold
- 10:30 am – Redwood Book Club – Go Tell It On The Mountain
- 11 am to 6 pm – 2022 Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 & 1 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 – Fencing painting at the Common Burying Ground
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm – Colonial Graveyard Tours
- 2 pm & 7 pm – Newport Children’s Theatre presents Cinderella at Casino Theatre
- 2 pm – Michelle Fishpaw signs CLAIRE’S VOICE at Charter Books
- 2 pm – Salve Regina Football Alumni Reunion at Pell Center
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Bowen’s Wharf – The Chase Ceglie Band from 11 am to 12:30 pm, Future Phase from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, and The Ravers from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Pogs at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Parlor Newport – NPT Haus from 9 pm to 1 am
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Sunday, May 22
Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns on May 22
Candlelight Concert of Remembrance to be held at St. John’s on May 22
Girls on the Run Rhode Island will host the Girls on the Run 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run in Bristol on May 22
Concert to be held for Newport County on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Day
Things To Do
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 11 am – Concert to be held for Newport County on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Day
- 11 am to 2 pm – Newport in Bloom Annual Plant Sale
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 6 pm – 2022 Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen’s Wharf
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm – Newport Children’s Theatre presents Cinderella at Casino Theatre
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm – Candlelight Concert of Remembrance
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bowen’s Wharf – Los Duderinos from 11 am to 12:30 pm, The Jake Kulak Band from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, Down City from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Black Cadillac Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm