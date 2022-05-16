Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport.

Monday, May 16

Green Animals Topiary Garden to host plant sale May 16 – 21

Tori Amos “Ocean to Ocean Tour” to stop at The VETS in Providence May 16

Newport County Health Care Collaborative to host Community Conversation on Human Services and the Workforce Crisis 

School regionalization faces critical votes on Monday

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Tuesday, May 17

Wednesday, May 18

This Day in RI History: May 18, 1652 – Rhode Island becomes the first colony to pass an anti-slavery law

Kamala Harris to speak at Coast Guard Academy commencement

Live From The Loading Dock: Summer concert series returning to MLK Center

Thursday, May 19

Friday, May 20

This Day in RI History: May 20, 1959 – Susan Cowsill is born

Concert to benefit Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project coming to Central Baptist Church May 20

Blue Man Group returning to the Providence Performing Arts Center MAY 20 – 22, 2022

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Gary Cummings & The G Men from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 21

‘Coffee and Donuts at the Fort’ to be hosted at Butts Hill Fort on May 21

Elliott’s Ride for Everyone returns to Ocean Drive on May 21

Newport Yacht Club will host Vessel Safety Checks and No Discharge Inspections on May 21 – 22

What’s Up Interview: Pete Silva – playing Stone Soup Coffeehouse with Paula Clare May 21

Garth Brooks to perform at Gillette Stadium on May 21, tickets go on sale on Jan. 28

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Bowen’s Wharf – The Chase Ceglie Band from 11 am to 12:30 pm, Future Phase from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, and The Ravers from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe:  Pogs at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live acoustic at 4 pm, Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Parlor Newport – NPT Haus from 9 pm to 1 am
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, May 22

Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns on May 22

Candlelight Concert of Remembrance to be held at St. John’s on May 22

Girls on the Run Rhode Island will host the Girls on the Run 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run in Bristol on May 22

Concert to be held for Newport County on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Day

  • Bowen’s Wharf – Los Duderinos from 11 am to 12:30 pm, The Jake Kulak Band from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, Down City from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club:  Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Black Cadillac Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

