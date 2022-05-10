On Sunday, May 22, at 4 p.m., the Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County, the St. John’s Adult Choir, members of Trinity Church Choir, members of The Newport Navy Choristers, Newport String Project and orchestra will combine for their fourth annual Candlelight Concert of Remembrance, sung in commemoration of Memorial Day (rescheduled from Veterans Day 2021, due to Covid restrictions).

The event will take place at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 61 Washington Street.

Works performed will include Requiem by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, For the Fallen by Douglas Guest, written for the Choir of Westminster Abbey; Ubi Caritas by Ola Gjeilo, the Navy Hymn, and Let peace then still the strife by Mack Wilberg, composer and conductor of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Admission $15/$10 available at the door. Reception following.

Organizers say that thanks to the generous underwriting of the concert expenses by St. John’s Friends of Music donors and the concert series of Trinity Church, 100% of the admissions income from this event will go to assist the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine through Episcopal Relief and Development.