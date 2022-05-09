If you are shopping for colorful flowers and an array of organically grown vegetables, the Green Animals Plant Sale is scheduled for Monday, May 16, through Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The sale will take place each day before Green Animals opens for tours. Tickets will be required for anyone wishing to tour Green Animals or picnic on the grounds after the property opens at 10 a.m.

Annuals, perennials, lilies, dahlia tubers, geranium standards and a variety of vegetables and specialty plants will be available for purchase. All are organically grown in our greenhouses and are just the right age for garden planting.

The oldest and most northern topiary garden in the United States, Green Animals is located at 380 Corys Lane, Portsmouth, R.I. In addition to more than 80 topiaries in the shape of animals and geometric designs, Green Animals has been recognized as one of just 28 official Daffodil Display Gardens in the United States – and one of only three in New England – by the American Daffodil Society.

Source: Preservation Society of Newport County