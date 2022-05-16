The Newport Yacht Club today announced that it will host vessel safety checks and Rhode Island Department of Environment (RI DEM) No Discharge Inspections on May 21 and May 22.

US Coast Guard Auxiliary Vessel Safety Checks are the easiest way to ensure that your boat meets current federal and state boating safety requirements. Also, No Discharge certification is required of many boats operating in RI waters.

As part of its “Season of Safety,” the Newport Yacht Club is hosting an OPEN-TO-THE-PUBLIC weekend of Vessel Safety Checks and No Discharge Inspections from 10 am to 3 pm on May 21 & 22 at the Club’s marina. Decals are issued upon successful completion. Vessel Safety Checks are FREE, No Discharge inspections have a $ 35.00 fee.The Club is providing free short-term “drive up” dockage.

Space is limited, book your time now by emailing Mark Marosits  communications@newportyachtclub.org to register and for details.

