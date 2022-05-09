Newport in Bloom today announced the return of its eagerly awaited Annual Spring Plant Sale.

This year, in addition to locally grown plants, herbs and colorful hanging baskets, out-of-state growers will provide hard-to-find annuals, perennials and succulents for your garden.

All proceeds support Newport in Bloom’s beautification efforts, including the decorative hanging flower baskets that adorn City Streets and its annual Garden competition and Awards Ceremony.

Newport in Bloom is celebrating its 40th Anniversary of beautifying the city and encouraging and supporting its many avid gardeners.

DATE: Sunday, May 22

TIME: 11 am – 2 pm – rain or shine

PLACE: Newport Elks Club Lawn

ADDRESS: 141 Pelham, Newport

More Info & Updates: https://newportinbloom.org/2021/05/2021-plant-sale/