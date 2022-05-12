Newport and Middletown are moving closer to a school regionalization vote, but considerable work must be done for the proposal to go to voters in both communities in November.

The Newport City Council was expected to vote on a document that would have approved sending a request to the state legislature for permission to include the regionalization proposal on the November ballot. That vote was postponed to a special meeting on Monday (May 16), the same night the Middletown Town Council will consider a similar proposal.

If both councils agree, that will mean the legislature will be asked to authorize the regionalization referendum in November. That request must be submitted to the legislature before it recesses sometime in June.

What it doesn’t mean, is that a regionalization proposal will be complete, according to Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano.

“This is an important first step,” Napolitano said. “We don’t have all the details. What is before us is the document to send to the legislature seeking authorization to include the question on the ballot”.

She said over the next several weeks an impressive team will be working on what will be the final regionalization plan. That group includes officials from both communities, including lawyers, plus the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) and The Annenberg Institute for School Reform at Brown University.

“We have got to get it on the ballot,” Napolitano said.

Middletown had previously rejected a regionalization proposal but apparently reversed its stance once the town’s school building committee proposed a $90 million school improvement bond. That plan was rejected by the council.

Newport, meanwhile, is in the midst of its school reconstruction project, an addition to Pell Elementary School, which is underway, and a new high school, with groundbreaking within a few weeks. Newport voters approved a $106 million school construction bond in 2020.

If voters approve regionalization, it will mean millions of dollars in savings for the local communities, lifting the state reimbursement up to 80 percent. Communities are only guaranteed 35 percent reimbursement, with additional funds available for reaching certain incentives. But without regionalization, that number would likely be no more than 52 percent. In real dollars, for Newport, the difference between 52 percent state reimbursement and 80 percent, is roughly $30 million.

Additionally, school and city officials have said that regionalization would likely offer more opportunities for students.

Newport City Council Special Meeting

Newport City Council’s Special Meeting to discuss “Action Item #6073/22, re: Regional School District – Ballot Authorization (w/accompanying resolution)” will take place on Monday, May 16 at 5:30 pm (or as soon after the budget workshop concludes), in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public. If you can’t make it to City Hall, you can join the meeting via Web-Ex (Webinar number: 2631 460 9628 Webinar password: budget) or by phone at 1-844-621-3956 (Access code: 263 146 09628).

Town of Middletown

During their Regular Council Meeting on Monday, May 16 at 6 pm, Middletown Town Council have the following four items on their docket regarding schools;