The Battle of Rhode Island Association and Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee recently announced that they will host “Coffee and Donuts at the Fort” on Saturday, May 21.

Event Details

The Battle of Rhode Island Association and the Butts Hill Fort Committee cordially invite you to “Coffee and Donuts at the Fort,” an opportunity to see the progress we have made over the year that we have been working on the project to restore the Fort and introduce it to new generations of Rhode Islanders.

We plan a one-hour program that will include a brief history of the Fort and the plans of the Battle of Rhode Island Association. Nick Edwards, the Secretary of State’s Program Coordinator for the RI250 Commission, will present the Commission’s planned state-wide effort to celebrate the semiquincentennial. The program includes an optional, brief tour of the Fort.

The invitation list includes local legislators and town councils, local historical societies, Congressional Representatives and Senators, State Patriotic groups, members of historical re-enactment units, and local and State print, on-line, and TV media outlets.

The program will be held at Butts Hill Fort in Portsmouth on Saturday, 21 May at 9:00 a.m. It will go rain (in a tent) or shine. We recommend sturdy shoes. Please park in the large parking lot on Dyer Street.

This is a free program, but reservations are requested. To reserve, please email Nancy Crawford at redhatscrapper@gmail.com. We will send a map to direct you to the Fort and parking.