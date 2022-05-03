Do you love to walk and ride in pretty places? Plan to be in Newport on Saturday morning, May 21st. That’s when Newport’s car-free ride along the iconic “Ocean Drive” returns. All are invited to enjoy “Elliot’s Ride for Everyone” when Ocean Avenue opens to people biking and strolling – and closes to cars!

Event Graphic

“I wish everyone could have experienced the comradeship and goodwill between the people, whether they were walking or on bikes,” Frank Latorre of Riverside wrote online after the 2019 event. “It was incredible to experience such a feeling of community. Not to be greedy but could it be more than once a year?”

Well, not yet, Frank, but hopefully one day. Meanwhile, the iconic coastline road, famous as a favorite destination for motorists, tour busses, and for experienced bicyclists from all over the region – and the globe – will open to people biking and hiking – and close to cars – for this one morning only.

Then, families and friends of all ages and abilities – EVERYONE – can enjoy the wind in their hair and the smiles on their faces rolling and strolling to experience these beautiful roads.

Photo selection from Elliot’s Ride For Everyone 2019, credit Bike Newport

“It was amazing,” posted Newporter Don Jagoe in 2019, “The kids made the day! Their weaving, laughing, strenuous efforts to crest the hills and keep up with the big people showed what’s possible when there are no cars.”

On Saturday morning, May 21st, the fun will rule again as friends and families pedal, stride, explore and enjoy a long stretch of Ocean Avenue and all the birds, boulders, surf, lagoons, and majestic properties along the way. Also included on the route is the full-length of adjacent Hazard Road, home to the lovely tucked-away Gooseneck Cove Salt Marsh and its herons and ospreys.

Participants can park at Rogers High School on Wickham Road, where the official welcome will take place at 8:45 am and where there will be refreshments and bathroom facilities. There is also the option to park at Brenton Point State Park, which is just a short distance from another entry point to the route – where Ocean Avenue meets Harrison Avenue (see map).

The event is produced by Bike Newport, the city’s hometown nonprofit that works to improve and encourage biking in Newport and beyond. The event is free to all. Donations are welcome and will support this event and all of the organization’s community bicycle education programs.

Site Map including Road Closing and Parking

If you need a bike for the event: Bike Newport will have a fleet of bicycles available to borrow. First come first served, so be sure to sign up for one in advance online.

If you have mobility challenges: Bike-On of Warwick will bring “adaptive bikes” for people to test ride. These bikes and trikes are designed specifically to accommodate special needs such as physical, cognitive, and developmental challenges. They make it possible for everyone to ride – and that’s what this event is all about. Please sign up in advance online to test ride an adaptive bike.

Online information, registration, and bike reservations are at bikenewportri.org/elliots-ride.

Elliot’s Ride for Everyone honors Elliot Kaminitz, a much-loved community member and bicycle safety advocate who lost his life in 2012 when he was hit by a car near Easton’s Beach. Elliot’s family has supported bicycle safety education since that time. His children, Ilicia and Adam, share, “Our dad would love everything about Elliot’s Ride. He would love to see the whole community out enjoying Newport from the seat of a bicycle. Thank you for joining our call for more, better, and safer cycling in his honor and memory.”

Elliot Kaminitz 2012, credit the Kaminitz Family

Bike Newport invites everyone to come to experience the joy of riding in beautiful places, to see the joy of carefree children and parents on car-free roads. Bring your family and friends and enjoy the ride!

For more information: www.bikenewportri.org; info@bikenewportri.org; (401) 619-4900.

Source: Bike Newport