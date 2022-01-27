Garth Brooks will make his only New England stadium tour stop at the home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution on May 21, 2022.

Brooks, a seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will perform at Gillette Stadium for the first time and return to the Boston market for the first time in seven years.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour has shattered records across the country, setting all-time attendance records in over 77 cities thus far, and will make its only New England stop at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

Tickets for the concert at Gillette Stadium go on sale on January 28, at 10 am. Fans can also get in the waiting room beginning at 9 am for a chance to be the first in line to secure their seats.

Seating at Gillette Stadium will be formatted in-the-round and tickets will be $94.95 each, inclusive of fees and taxes. All seats are reserved and there is an eight-ticket limit per purchaser for the show.

Tickets can only be purchased in one of three ways:

• Online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

• By calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784

• On a mobile device through the Ticketmaster app