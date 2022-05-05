Girls on the Run Rhode Island today announced that it will host its 5K event on May 22, 2022, at Colt State Park.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in 3rd through 8th grade that focuses on social-emotional learning, mental well-being, and physical activity. During the program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

Participation in the 5K event on May 22 is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run Rhode Island. The 5K course is USATF certified and a mostly flat combination of paved and gravel paths.

This is the first Girls on the Run spring 5K since 2019 as well as the 10-year anniversary of Girls on the Run Rhode Island. The 5K event will bring together 850 participants including program participants, their family and friends, volunteer coaches, and community members.

Registration is $30 and includes an event shirt.

Packet pickup will be on May 21 at Burn Boot Camp – Warwick and on May 22 at Colt State Park. The 1 Mile event will begin at 9:00 am and the 5K event will begin at 10:00 am on May 22 at Colt State Park and early arrival is suggested.

For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.gotrri.org/spring-5k