Providence, RI — More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it’s your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for a limited engagement on their newNorth American tour, May 20 – 22, 2022. It’s everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy—the men are still blue, but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

In Providence, BLUE MAN GROUP is sponsored by HarborOne Bank and is part of the Encore Series. Cox Media is the Media Sponsor of the Encore Series.

Tickets for BLUE MAN GROUP are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $80 – $20; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.

Groups of 10 or more may contact Group Sales Specialist Paul Hiatt at 401.574.3162 or phiatt@ppacri.org to order group tickets.

BLUE MAN GROUP is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters, and multiple creative explorations. BLUE MAN GROUP performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy, and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. BLUE MAN GROUP is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.

A part of the pop culture zeitgeist, BLUE MAN GROUP has appeared countless times on hit shows including Dancing with the Stars, The Tonight Show, Arrested Development, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Schlag den Raab (Germany), WOWOW (Japan), and Caldeirão do Huck (Brazil). Additionally, BLUE MAN GROUP has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil.



Continuously identifying and developing new ways to impact the entertainment industry, BLUE MAN GROUP has contributed to various film and TV scores and released multiple albums including the Grammy-Nominated Audio. The rock concert parody, “Megastar World Tour” played arenas across the globe. The book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

The BLUE MAN GROUP North American tour is presented in L-ISA Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics, the world leader in premium professional sound systems for live events. L-ISA is a ground-breaking audio technology which goes beyond traditional systems to offer extremely realistic, ultra-high-definition sound. This result is a deeper sense of involvement in the spectacular antics, music, and mayhem that is BLUE MAN GROUP.

BLUE MAN GROUP is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. The North American tour is produced and promoted by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

Please note: Every BLUE MAN GROUP performance is a party! While this production is friendly for the whole family, please note it features loud music, bright lighting, strobe lights, haze, and other atmospheric effects. Please also be aware that there are moments of audience participation and that certain physical elements of the show, including paint and other non-toxic materials, may reach some members of the audience.