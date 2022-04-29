The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center this week announced the return of Live from the Loading Dock: A Summer Concert Series for the 2022 season.

On five Wednesday evenings beginning in May, the Center will host a variety of talented and local musicians for the concert series with the scheduled lineup* as followed:

May 18 – DAVE ZINNO QUINTET

Featuring Shawnn Monteiro, Matt DeChamplain and Yoron Israel

June 15 – CHELLEY KNIGHT and the DOPE THINGS

July 13 – CLASSICAL MOVIE MUSIC

Presented by: Newport Classical

August 17 – KERA WASHINGTON and the ZILI MISIK TRIO

September 21 – ROOT CELLAR

Featuring Bob Woods, Dave Giorgi and Greg Badigian

All concerts begin at 4:30 p.m. with hamburgers and hotdogs to be provided completely free of charge. Performances will be held at the Loading Dock in front of the Center at 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Boulevard. Please bring your lawn chairs so you can sit back and enjoy this fun community event.

“Last year, we offered three concerts through Live from the Loading Dock and we’re thrilled to add two more shows that help bring equity to Newport’s cultural life, featuring diverse artists with differing styles of music. These performances are true community events where anyone and everyone can connect through way of the arts,” said Executive Director Heather Hole Strout.

The Classical Movie Music performance is presented by Newport Classical. The other four shows are sponsored by a very generous friend of the Center, according to the MLK Center.