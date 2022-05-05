The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLKCC) today announced a free community event to celebrate the Imagination Library on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 p. at the Rodger’s Recreation Center at Salve Regina University.

The event features a concert with the Toe Jam Puppet Band, Refreshments will be provided at this event, free of charge, as well as photo-booth fun with Llama Llama.

Parking is free. MLKCC shares that for bus transportation, take bus No. 67 Bellevue/Salve Regina University from the Newport Visitors Center.

The MLKCC shares that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) puts books into the hands and hearts of children (birth to 5th birthday) across the world. There is no cost to parents, and we partner with local communities to mail a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality monthly book to registered children.

In 2021, 1,662 local kids received books in the mail each month via DPIL at the MLKCC.

MLKCC shares special thanks to the Bazarsky Family Foundation for making the Imagination Library possible for the children of Newport County.

For more information or to register your child for DPIL, please contact Judy Hall at 401-924-4252 or by email at imaginationlibrary@MLKCCenter.org.