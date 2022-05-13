The Newport County Health Care Collaborative will be hosting a virtual community conversation on human services and the workforce crisis.

The event will take place virtually on Monday, May 16 from 11 am to 12 pm.

Attendees will include leaders in the health and human services fields, Legislators, and supporters.

The Newport County Health Care Collaborative is “the Medicaid home and community-based service groups that are providing shelter, childcare, healthcare, mental health counseling, and food to families in crisis throughout our communities.”

The Newport County Health Care Collaborative is a coalition of 12 mission-driven organizations that include Child & Family, East Bay Community Action Program, Greater Newport Chamber of CommerceGreater Newport Chamber of Commerce, Looking Upwards, Newport Hospital, Newport Mental Health, Newport County Prevention Coalition, Newport Partnership for Families, PACE Organization of Rhode Island, Strategic Prevention Partnerships, Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, and Women’s Resource Center.

Expected attendees include Representative Marvin Abney, Representative Lauren Carson, Senator Lou DiPalma, Senator Dawn Euer, and Representative Deborah Ruggiero.

Those interested in attending Newport County Health Care Collaborative Community Conversation on Human Services & Workforce Crisis, can register here.