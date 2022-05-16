A concert to benefit the Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project is coming to the Central Baptist Church Friday May 20 at 7PM.

“Let’s Get Together: A Coffeehouse Concert for Ukraine” will feature performers Home Brew, Ed McGuirl, and Jesse Humphrey. There is no admission fee for the event, however, donations are encouraged, with all proceeds going to Ukraine relief.

More about the musicians: Opening the evening will be the amazing multi-instrumentalist and singer Ed McGuirl, who has performed with many popular ensembles, most recently Folk Support Group, and is well known as a dynamic solo performer.

Next up will be Jesse Humphrey, singer, and drummer, who performs regularly with his indie rock band, Carbon Leaf. Jesse is a fine soloist who will bring his own unique style of guitar accompaniment and vocals to the show.

Rounding out the evening will be the trio Home Brew, featuring vocalist Cheryl Grelle, and well-known local performers Matt and Judy Bolles on guitar, fiddle, and vocals. Home Brew will present an eclectic blend of music often described as alternative folk, encompassing everything from roots to contemporary to original songs.

The Ukraine Relief Project is described as a “non-denominational, non-political, non-profit group formed for the express purpose of providing aid and support to the people of Ukraine.”

For more information on the Ukraine Relief Project, click here.