🎺 The first Newport Jazz Festival, known as the First Annual American Jazz Festival, was held on July 17th and July 18th, 1954, at the Newport Casino. The two-day event featured academic panel discussions and live music performances from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Lee Konitz, Eddie Condon, and many more.

Thirteen thousand fans attended the inaugural event, and the festival was regarded as a great success; the festival would move to Freebody Park in 1955. Read More

🗳️ With the deadline past for filing papers to run for House District 1, more than half of the 35 that initially declared apparently failed to collect the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot. That leaves some 15 candidates in the race. Read More

🌧️ Heavy rains pounded an already saturated Northeast on Sunday for the second time in a week, spurring another round of flash flooding, canceled airline flights, and power outages. Read More

⚾ The NECBL announced that five Newport Gulls players will represent the East Division and head to Lynn, Massachusetts, for the 2023 NECBL All-Star game on July 23rd. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 7 am. Widespread haze after noon. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Patchy fog before 1 am, then patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Southwest wind is around 7 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers before 8 am. Widespread haze after noon. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt. Patchy fog between midnight and 1 am, then Patchy fog after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 14 hours and 49 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:24 am & 8:46 pm | Low tide at 2:12 am & 1:25 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.8 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: Nee Jam from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Paradise Valley Park: The Attwater Donnelly Trio from 6 pm to 8 pm

Rejects Beer Co: An evening with J. Robbins Band, Salem Wolves & TV Models at 8 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am

Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5 pm

Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 10 am, Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 10 am

Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 19 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

July 20 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 27 – Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park

July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN

The Latest on WUN

For the second straight year, Steve Liebel’s New Wave is the IC37 National Champion.

Masataka Yoshida hit a grand slam and a two-run triple, powering Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox to an 11-5 blowout over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

A passenger of a small airplane took the controls and crash landed on a Massachusetts island on Saturday after the pilot suffered a medical emergency, police said.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Recent Local Obituaries on WUN

Edna Mae Wells

Ryan Patrick McDonough

Anne M. Lewis

Julian Francis Peckham III

Scott K. Wagner

What’s Up This Week

Mondays in Miantonomi: Rhode Island Black Storytellers on July 17

Paving repair project set for July 17 will limit access on a stretch of East Bay Bike Path in Riverside

Cult classics returning to the big screen at The JPT

Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional coming to PPAC on July 18

DEM will provide an update on the excavated soil at Rogers High School during a special Newport City Council meeting on July 19

Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 20 and July 21 with live music, live sharks, and more

Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcase Junket July 21 in Middletown

Umbrella Sky Newport at Brick Market to host ribbon-cutting ceremony with Providence Drum Troupe Saturday, July 22

Further Reading

After a brief rain delay, the 2023 Infosys Hall of Fame Open kicked off qualifying day! (Infosys Hall of Fame Open)

20 NEW AND EXPANDED EATERIES TO CHECK OUT IN + AROUND NEWPORT (Discover Newport)

Generations Charters Welcomes New Bookings for Sunset Cruises in Newport, RI (Generation Charters)

Tiverton-LC minors beat Barrington 11-1, win District 2 title (East Bay Times)