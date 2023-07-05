Update: The Special Meeting scheduled for this evening has been canceled and will be rescheduled to a new date, the City of Newport announced at 9:20 am on July 5.

Following a 4-3 vote to continue a resolution regarding excavated soil at Rogers High School during their meeting on Wednesday night, the Newport City Council will host a meeting on July 5 that will allow experts to provide updates on the matter.

CITY OF NEWPORT, RI

DOCKET OF THE CITY COUNCIL

SPECIAL MEETING

Pursuant to Section 2-17 of the City Charter of the City of Newport, a Special

Meeting of the Council will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., City

Hall, Council Chambers, 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I.

RESOLUTIONS

Rogers High School Building Project (excavated soil)- D. Carlin – continued

from June 28, 2023

 Update from RI DEM, if available

 Update from other environmental consultants

Sulpicio Carlos Alaan III

Deputy City Clerk

Adjourn

Posted June 29, 2023

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission