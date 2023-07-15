It is with heavy hearts that the family of Scott K Wagner, announces his passing on July 4, 2023, after a brave fight against Lymphoma. Born in Elmira, NY, Scott was the son of the late Harry & Kate Wagner as well as the brother to Frankie, Harry Jr., Fred, and Sandy. Scott was also predeceased by his one and only true love, Connie Wagner, whom we know was waiting for him with open arms.

Scott spent his retired years driving school bus and enjoyed it. He met several good friends at this job , especially his buddy Lou, whom he thought very highly of.

Scott was an active member of the BPOE 104 where he served as exalted ruler on more than one occasion. He was an active member of Middletown F.O.P.A. 21. He was also an active member of The Viking Riders Motorcycle Club, where you would find Scott volunteering at the back of the house at events held for the club. Scott had a rough exterior but had the biggest heart of gold and would do anything to help a friend or family member. He was selfless and kind beyond measure. If you were blessed to have been able to call Scott friend then you were able to know who he really was.

Scott is survived by his son Nick and his wife Devon. Grandsons Nathaniel and Nick, Jr. He is also survived by extended family including sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces and nephews. All of whom he loved endlessly

Services will be private.